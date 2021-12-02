Stocks to Watch: NDTV, RIL, Raymond, Hero Moto, Nykaa, Federal Bank

The stock are likely to start trade on a negative note owing to cues from the overseas and SGX Nifty. As of 08:10 AM, the December Nifty futures on SGX were quoted 47 points lower at 17,162. Meanwhile, here the top stocks to focus in trade today.

NDTV: The company has signed an exclusive 10-year deal worth Rs 750 crore with Taboola – a global leader in powering content recommendations on the open web. The deal is said to be among the largest-ever ad deals in APAC. To achieve maximum revenue, scaling up of operations and considerable marketing will be key to realizing targets, and this could increase the expenses for Convergence, which remains one of India’s only profitable online companies.

Reliance Industries: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm informed exchanges, that its wholly owned subsidiary – Reliance New Energy Solar Limited (RNESL) has completed the acquisition of 100 per cent stake in REC Solar Holdings AS from China National Bluestar.

Hero MotoCorp: The company reported a sharp 40.9 per cent YoY decline in November sales to 349,393 units as against 591,091 units sold in November 2020. Exports, however, jumped 35.6 per cent YoY to 20,531 units.

Reliance Power: The Anil Ambani firm has defaulted on payment of interest worth Rs 1.17 crore to DBS Bank India and Rs 44 lakh to IDBI Bank on October 30, 2021.



Raymond: The company's board has approved the listing of its subsidiary JK Files & Engineering Ltd (JKFEL), a company that is in the business of auto parts. The IPO will comprise of offer-for-sale (OFS) worth Rs 800 crore equity shares.



Indian cosmetics-to-fashion retailer plans to more than triple its brick-and-mortar stores to 300, founder and Chief Executive Falguni Nayar said in an interview to Reuters. While, declining to give a timeline for the rollout, she said that the company was targeting 100 cities, adding to the 84 retail outlets it already operates in 40 cities. According to a release issued to the BSE, coal production of the company rose 4.1 per cent YoY in November 2021 to 53.8 MT, while sales grew by 10.8 per cent YoY to 56.8 MT.

Federal Bank: CRISIL Ratings has re-affirmed ‘CRISIL A1+’ rating to the bank’s short-term fixed deposits and Rs 12;000 crore certificate of deposits.

Dharamsi Moraji Chemical: The stock has been listed on the BSE since 1959, has now been introduced on the NSE as well.

Marathon Nextgen Realty: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 450 crore by way of issue of Non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Tilak Ventures: The company’s board has approved a proposal to raise funds through rights issue of equity shares worth Rs 48.50 crore.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 06, 2021, to consider and approve raising funds through issuance of shares.

Stocks in F&O ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only stock in F&O ban today.