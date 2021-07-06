Stocks to watch: NMDC, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Religare Entp, NTPC

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 33 points down at 15,831 at 8.30 am, indicating a negative start for benchmark indices on Tuesday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

NMDC: The government will sell about 7.49 per cent stake in Ltd through an offer for sale (OFS) on Tuesday at a floor price of Rs 165 each. The OFS also includes a greenshoe option to sell an additional 3.49 per cent shareholding of the public sector undertaking.

Tata Motors: The auto major said it plans to increase prices of its passenger vehicle range due to increase in input costs. The auto major did not share details on the time frame of the intended price hike but noted that would happen "shortly".

Maruti Suzuki India: The auto company said its total production last month rose to 1,65,576 units as various states eased COVID related restrictions. The company had produced a total of 40,924 units in May this year.

Religare Enterprises: The company's shareholders have approved a proposal for raising Rs 570 crore via preferential issuance of shares to a clutch of investors, including existing shareholders.

Tech Mahindra: IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday said it has partnered with StaTwig, a Singapore and Hyderabad-based digital supply chain solution provider, to implement vaccine traceability platform 'VaccineLedger' globally.

Raymond: CEO of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.

NTPC: State-owned on Monday said its subsidiary Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Ltd (NVVN) has floated a tender for deployment of hydrogen fuel cell buses in Delhi and Leh.

Piramal Enterprises: The board approved the allotment of 1,250 secured NCDs at issue price of Rs 10.01 lakh per debenture, aggregating to Rs 125.19 crore on private placement basis.

SH Kelkar and Company: On a consolidated basis, the company's sales in Q1FY22 stood at around Rs 355 crore, and on the balance sheet front, its net debt position stood at around Rs 386 crore as of June 2021 compared to Rs 380 crore as of March 2021.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals: CARE has upgraded the credit rating by one notch for the banking facilities availed by the company, to A+/Stable, from A/Stable.

Force Motors: The company announced production of 1,757 units of commercial vehicles, utility vehicles and tractors in June 2021, and sales of 1,925 units in June 2021.

SpiceJet, IndiGo: The Civil Aviation Ministry has allowed domestic airlines to operate at 65 per cent of their original pre-COVID level capacity. The Centre on July 5 increased the seating capacity from the current 50 per cent to 65 per cent.