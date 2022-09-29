Stocks to Watch: Nykaa, Ramco Cements, Blue Dart, Zomato, Torrent Pharma

The Sensex and Nifty indices are looking to open higher on Thursday amid strong global cues. At 07:30 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,055, indicating an opening gain of around 200 points on the Nifty index.



Globally, all Asian indices treaded higher this morning, while US staged a strong comeback overnight, rising upto 2 per cent.

That said, here are some out for in trade today:

Zomato: Launched as a pilot in areas of South Delhi and Gurugram a few weeks ago, food aggregator has extended its Intercity Legends service to Bangalore as well. is also confident that the offering will be profitable as it scales. Read here

Hindustan Copper: Shareholders of the state-owned company on Wednesday approved a 23.2 per cent dividend for the financial year ended in March 2022. The company would make a total dividend payout of Rs 112.17 crore as approved in the 55th Annual General Meeting. Read more

Krsnaa Diagnostics: Pune headquartered company, primarily a public-private partnership (PPP) and business-to-business (B2B) player, is now set to enter the business-to-consumer (B2C) segment with a chain of 600 diagnostic centres across the country. Krsnaa’s entry into the B2C space is likely to change the industry dynamics on pricing, felt analysts. Read here

Patanjali Foods: The company plans on building a strong distribution led export portfolio of fast-moving consumer goods and fast moving health goods products and also will launch new products with high margin and high growth, the company said in a presentation on exchanges. Read more

Nykaa: The company’s board meeting will be held on October, 3 to consider and approve the issuance of bonus shares.

Ramco Cements: The company has commissioned its fifth cement plant at Kolumigundla, Andhra Pradesh. The plant has a clinkerisation capacity of 2.25 million tonnes per annum. The project cost of the plant is Rs 3,000 crore.

Express: The company has announced average shipment price increase of 9.6% for 2023 as compared to 2022. The general price increase will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Supriya Lifescience: The company has received a Certification of Suitability (CEP) for Diphenhydramine hydrochloride, API in anti-histamine therapy, from European Directorate for the Quality of Medicines and HealthCare (EDQM).

Anupam Rasayan India: The company has opened its qualified institutional placement issue on September 28 after the approval of preliminary placement document. The floor price has been fixed at Rs 762.88 per share. It may offer a discount of up to 5 per cent on the floor price.

BHEL: The company has secured the order for setting up the 2x660 MW Talcher Thermal Power Project Stage-lll in Odisha through International Competitive Bidding. The project is located at Talcher in Angul district of Odisha.

Genesys Interational:Bentley Systems and Genesys International have collaborated to provide 3D mapping capabilities for major cities across India.

Intellect Design Arena: CRISIL has upgraded the rating Long term rating to CRISIL A+/Stable from CRISIL A/Stable.

RDB Realty and Infra: The company has acquired 100 per cent equity shares of RDB Real Estate Construction. In the view of the above, RDB Real Estate Construction has become a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Essar Shipping: The company said the Board of Directors approved the appointment of Vipin Jain as Chief Financial Officer of the company. The appointment will be effective from October 1, 2022. Ranjit Singh has decided to step down from the post of Chief Executive Officer due to personal occupancy.

Torrent Pharma: The US FDA inspected the firm's manufacturing facility at Indrad, Gujarat from Sep 19-28 and it has issued a “Form 483” with 3 observations. None of these observations were related to data integrity.

Stocks in F&O ban: Vodafone Idea.