JUST IN
Cloudtail reports net loss of Rs 522 cr in FY22, revenue rises 15%
Nikhil Kamath tops Hurun's under 40 rich list, Ola CEO in 2nd spot
India's Li-ion battery demand to grow to 70 GWh by 2030, says report
Aircraft leasing at GIFT city won't flourish unless banks step up: Vistara
SAIL records turnover of over Rs 1 trn in FY22, posts 50% rise
TaMo takes a shot at mainstreaming EVs with sub-Rs 10-lakh priced e-Tiago
Zee Media moves Delhi High Court against I&B Ministry on Ku-Band issue
Covid-19 behind, M&E sector navigates the future at Ficci Frames 2022
CRED, upGrad, Groww on LinkedIn's 'Top Startups in India' list
Tier-2 & 3 regions are goldmines for e-commerce firms: Amazon India V-P
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Cloudtail reports net loss of Rs 522 cr in FY22, revenue rises 15%
Business Standard

Hindustan Copper shareholders approve 23.2% dividend for FY22

The company would make a total dividend payout of Rs 112.17 crore as approved in the 55th Annual General Meeting

Topics
Hindustan Copper | Copper producers | Industrial Metals

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Hindustan Copper
HCL Arun Kumar Shukla said the production from the company's flagship project, Malanjkhand underground mine, has commenced

Shareholders of state-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) on Wednesday approved a 23.2 per cent dividend for the financial year ended in March 2022.

The company would make a total dividend payout of Rs 112.17 crore as approved in the 55th Annual General Meeting, HCL said in a statement.

During the meeting, HCL Arun Kumar Shukla said the production from the company's flagship project, Malanjkhand underground mine, has commenced.

He also informed that the company has repaid a loan of Rs 729 crore in FY2021-22 from its internal accruals.

As the global economy moves toward net zero carbon emissions through the energy transition, the role of copper remains pivotal as the most efficient conductive material, indispensable for capturing, storing and transporting green energy, he said.

Hence, a significant rise in demand for copper has been predicted on account of the thrust on a low-carbon economy, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindustan Copper

First Published: Wed, September 28 2022. 23:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.