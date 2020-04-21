Stocks to watch: Oil-linked stks, Infosys, ICICI Prudential Life, ACC, TCS

At 08:44 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 192 points or over 2 per cent lower at 9,068.50, indicating a gap-down start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the stocks that may remain in focus today -

Oil-linked stocks: Oil upstream and downstream companies, aviation and other oil-sensitive stocks are expected to hog the limelight today as the US crude oil prices on Monday collapsed and ended the day at a stunning minus $37.63 a barrel as desperate traders paid to get rid of oil.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Amway, a global leader in direct selling, have entered into a strategic partnership to transform the latter's global technology operations.

Infosys: Infosys refrained from providing growth projection for FY21 on Monday, in line with its peers, owing to uncertainties around the Covid-19 pandemic. This was despite the firm falling just 20 basis points (bps) short of a double-digit growth rate in FY20 in constant currency (CC) terms.

Results today: Seven companies, including ACC, CRISIL, DEN Networks, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, are scheduled to report their March quarter earnings today.

BPCL: Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the central government is keeping the ball rolling for divestment of its stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

The Assam government has given a no-objection certificate (NOC) for the sale of 61.65 per cent BPCL stake in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL). Bandhan Bank: As per reports, GIC has hiked staked from 3.39 per cent tro 4.49 per cent. Tata Elxsi: The company's sales in March quarter rose 8.34 per cent to Rs 438.89 crore. Net profit of Tata Elxsi rose 15.14% to Rs 82.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 71.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Linde India: Net profit of Linde India rose 9.73% to Rs 39.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 35.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.47% to Rs 377.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 441.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. NLC India Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs 1,000 crore from by issuing commercial papers to meet the standalone business operation requirements. HeidelbergCement India has resumed partial operations in some of its manufacturing units and is in the process of doing so for the other units.