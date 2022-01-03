Stocks to Watch: PayTm, RIL, DMart, NTPC, Zomato, auto, realty, airlines

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a tepid note amid subdued overseas cues. Auto, airlines and realty shares are likely to be in focus given the flow around these sectors. At 08:05 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted at 17,412 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,354 on Friday. Meanwhile, here are the for trade on Monday.

PayTm: The proposed buyout of general insurance company RahejaQBE by Insuretech has not found favour with IRDAI. The rejection of the deal will hamper the investment plans of several domestic and multinational insurance companies like Swiss Re that are hoping to expand their presence in India's fast-growing general insurance business.



DMart: Avenue Supermarts, the parent company of DMart, has informed BSE, that its standalone revenue from operations for the quarter ended December 2021 jumped by 22 per cent on a YoY basis to Rs 9,065.02 crore when compared with Rs 7,432.69 crore in December 2020 quarter.

Realty sector: CRISIL expects residential real estate sales to dart up 30-35 per cent to about 190-200 msf in fiscal 2022, after declining a 17-22 per cent in fiscal 2021. It should surpass the pre-Covid-19 levels of 170-180 msf.



Stocks from the aviation sector will be in focus as several states have announced fresh crubs and travel related restrictions amid rising cases of Coivd-19. The West Bengal government on Sunday has restricted flights from Mumbai and Delhi to twice a week from January 5.

Colgate: After Hindustan Unilever, distributors have decided to stop supplying products of Colgate Palmolive India (Colgate India) in Maharashtra in phases from January 1 owing to the issue of price disparities between the traditional trade and organised channel, which includes players like Jiomart, Metro Cash & Carry, and commerce B2B companies like Udaan, and Elastic Run.



Zomato: Food delivery platforms Swiggy and saw a spike in orders on New Year's Eve (NYE) with cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai placing curbs on celebrations amid new Covid variant. Both the foodtech unicorns said around 9 pm on Friday that they had crossed 2 million orders for the day. saw 6,000 orders per minute at around 7pm--its highest ever--on Friday and it expected the number to shoot up further and peak at 8:30 PM, according to Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal.



Reliance Industries: Reliance New Energy Solar (RNESL), an arm of Reliance Industries, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100 per cent stake in UK-based Faradion Limited for an enterprise value of GBP 100 million. Faradion is one of the leading global battery technology companies and has a competitively superior, strategic, wide-reaching and extensive IP portfolio covering several aspects of sodium-ion technology, said RNESL in a press release on Friday. The Reliance arm will also be investing another GBP 25 million into the entity as growth capital to accelerate commercial roll out.



Cement sector: With the onset of a busy construction season, brokerages are optimistic of a demand and price recovery in the domestic cement sector in the coming months. Brokerages see capacities and existing utilization levels of the domestic cement industry on a rise in coming years. Given the strong demand outlook of 9 percent CAGR over FY22-24 and limited supply growth of about 13 percent over FY22-24, we believe utilisations will continue to rise going ahead, said JM Financial in its report.



NTPC: The state-run power giant NTPC is mulling to acquire a 5 per cent equity stake in Power Exchange of India (PXIL) that provides various electricity trading options, a senior official said. PXIL is India's first institutionally promoted power exchange, which has been providing various electricity trading solutions and connecting buyers as well sellers since 2008.



Eicher Motors: The auto maker reported a steady 7 per cent rise in monthly sales on the back of sharp jump in exports in December 2021. The company sold 73,739 units in the last month, as against 68,995 units sold in December 2020. Exports soared by 144 per cent to 8,552 units versus 3,503 units in the same period.

Maruti Suzuki: The car maker reported a 4.4 per cent drop in monthly sales to 153,149 units sold in December 2021 when compared with 160,226 units sold in December 2020. Exports, however, more than doubled to 22,280 units from 9,938 units in the same period.

Tata Motors: The company’s domestic sales jumped sharply by 24 per cent to 66,307 units sold in December 2021 as against 53,430 units sold in December 2020. Exports were up marginally by5 per cent at 3,143 units.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major reported a sharp 11.8 per cent YoY drop in December 2021 sales to 394,773 units sold versus 447,335 units sold in December 2020.

TVS Motors: The company reported a 7.8 per cent YoY drop in two-wheeler sales in December 2021 to 250,933 units sold as against 272,084 units sold in December 2020.

Natco Pharma: The drug maker has completed acquisition of New Jersey-based Dash Pharmaceuticals, and the acquisition amount of $18 million has been paid. The latter is expected to have sales of $15 million for the year 2021.

Stove Kraft: The company will be entering the electric switches and accessories segment through acquisition of business of SKAVA Electric for a slump sale of Rs 4 crore. The latter had recorded a business of Rs 10 crore in FY21. The target market size of electric switches is Rs 12,000 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: There is not a single stock in the F&O ban period today.