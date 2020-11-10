Stocks to watch: Pfizer, TCS, GAIL, Hindalco, M&M, IndiaMart, JK Cement

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 142 points, or 1.14 per cent higher at 12,621.50, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Pfizer India: Pfizer Inc's experimental Covid-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective based on initial trial results, the company said on Monday, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over a million people and battered the world's economy. READ MORE



Aviation, hotels: Investors are likely to pile on the sectors that have underperformed in the current year owing to the Covid restrictions. As such, aviation, hotels and cinema related stocks are set to rally in today's trade.

TCS: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday said it will acquire 100 per cent shares of Postbank Systems AG (PBS) from Deutsche Bank AG.

Earnings today: A total of 532 companies including GAIL India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, and Tata Power are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings today.



Indiamart Intermesh has allotted 7,248 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each pursuant to exercise of Stock Options under Indiamart Employee Stock Option Scheme- 2015. Meanwhile, its Q2 profit grew eight-fold to Rs 69.8 crore.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Monday announced cutting its retail prime lending rate (RPLR) on housing loans by 10 basis points (0.10 per cent). "HDFC reduces its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 10 basis points, with effect from November 10, 2020," HDFC said in a release.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel, the country’s oldest producer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to procure its complete domestic zinc requirements from Hindustan Zinc, India's largest and the world's fifth-largest zinc producer.

Inox Leisure has launched QIP at Rs 263.1 per share. The floor price is a 1.42 per cent discount to Monday's closing.

JK Cement Ltd on Monday reported an almost three-fold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 221.55 crore for the second quarter ended September 2020. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 79.50 crore in the July-September period a year ago, JK Cement said.

Dalmia Bharat and Sugar Industries: Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Ltd on Monday reported an 11 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 55.55 crore for the quarter ended September. Its net profit stood at Rs 50.13 crore in the year-ago period.

Oil India on Monday reported a 42 per cent drop in September quarter net profit at Rs 382 crore largely on account of lower oil prices and one-time expense it incurred on controlling a blowout in Assam.

EID Parry (India) Limited, part of Murugappa Group, posted a standalone profit after tax of Rs 131 crore for the quarter ended September 30, as against Rs six crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Revenue from operations for the quarter ended September 30 grew 20 per cent to Rs 529 crore from Rs 440 crore a year ago.