Stocks to watch: PI Ind, Jet Airways, Aster DM Healthcare, HDFC Bank, ITI

Rebound in global peers and Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) indicate a positive start for the domestic market on Tuesday. At 08:24 am, Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 71 points or 0.59 per cent higher at 12,119.50.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Jet Airways: South America-based Synergy Group has again given a formal Expression of Interest (EoI) for beleaguered Jet Airways, according to this Business Standard report.

ITI: State-owned ITI on Monday said its consolidated net profit has grown manifold to Rs 168.25 crore for the December 2019 quarter.

Earnings today: GM Breweries is slated to announce its Q3 results later in the day.

Aster DM Healthcare: The company's board will meet on January 9 to consider share buyback.

HDFC Bank: The private sector lender’s advances grew by 20 per cent to Rs 9.34 trillion as of December 31, 2019 as compared to Rs 7.81 trillion as of December 31, 2018. Lender’s advances stood at Rs 8.97 trillion as of September 30, 2019.

Telecom stocks: The government could surpass its budgetary target for revenues from the telecom sector for 2019-20 by anything between Rs 13,000 crore and more than Rs 50,000 crore, depending on the fate of the review petition with the Supreme Court, which had imposed a Rs 1.47-trillion bill on telcos in the form of licence fees and spectrum user charges (SUCs). READ MORE

PI Industries: An accident happened on Monday in one section of a Multi-Product Plants (MPP) at the company's Jambusar fine chemicals manufacturing site in Gujarat that resulted in two fatalities and left nine others injured.

L&T: According to reports, global brokerage firm HSBC has said that the company is best placed to benefit from increased government spending.





Avenue Supermarts has allotted listed commercial paper of Rs 100 crore. "The Company has issued said Commercial Paper within the overall limit of Rs 900 crore as approved by Board of Directors in their meeting held on January 12, 2019," it said.

MIDHANI: The comopany, in its regulatory filing, said that it has dispatched its first consignment of Ultra High Strength Steel for Ignitor box and Cobalt alloy for Throat Sitting Rings for indigenous manned mission of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) ‘Gaganyaan’ which will carry our “Vyomanauts” to space.

Sagar Cements: The company's cement production/purchase on standalone basis in December 2019 slipped over 3 per cent YoY to 219,776 MTs. Sales, however, grew over 2 per cent 232,556 MTs.