Stocks to watch: PVR, Adani Ports, SBI, Ajanta Pharma, IT stocks, Lupin

At 08:46 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 17.35 points, or 0.15 per cent higher at 11,840.80, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.
Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.
PVR: The company on Tuesday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 184 crore for the second quarter of the current fiscal as compared to profit of Rs 48 crore during the corresponding period of last year.
Adani Ports: Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) reported 31.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,387 crore on 2.9 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2,902.52 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
Sun Pharma posted a 70 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit thanks to an exceptional tax credit of Rs 288 crore. On a standalone basis too the net profit grew by 36 per cent even as the revenue growth remained muted.
Earnings today: A total of 91 companies including State Bank of India, Lupin, and Adani Enterprises, are scheduled to announce their quarterly results today.
Ajanta Pharma: The board of the pharma company approved a share buyback worth upto Rs 135.98 crore at Rs 1,850 per share. The company aims to buyback upto 7.35 lakh shares (0.84% of the total number of fully paid-up equity shares) at Rs 1,850 per share. Its Q2 PAT rose 46 per cent YoY.
Prince Pipes: Revenue from operations stood at Rs 459 crore, up 7 per cent YoY while net profit grew 42 per cent YoY to Rs 47 crore.
JMC Projects: Net loss of JMC Projects (India) reported to Rs 18.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2020 as against net profit of Rs 14.44 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2019.
IT stocks: Credit Suisse has announced major changes to its sectoral preferences. The brokerage has gone neutral on information technology, from a strong overweight, citing high valuations and a relatively muted growth forecast. It has also cut its stance on health care from Overweight to underweight.
IndusInd Bank: Ubs Principal Capital Asia Ltd on Tuesday sold shares of IndusInd Bank worth nearly Rs 148 crore through an open market transaction.
Ratnamani Metals: The company reported 25.82 per cent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 56.72 crore.
