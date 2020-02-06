Stocks to watch: Rate-sensitive counters, ITI, YES Bank, Avenue Supermarts

At 08:42 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 10 points or 0.08 per cent lower at 12,090, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Thursday -

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Rate-sensitive stocks such as financials, auto and realty are expected to hog the limelight today as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is slated to announce its last bi-monthly monetary policy of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20) later in the day.

Earnings today: A total of 135 companies are scheduled to announce their December quarter earnings today including Eicher Motors, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, and RITES.

ITI: Poor response has prompted ITI to withdraw its Rs 1,300-crore follow-on public offer (FPO), a move that is unprecedented by a government company. ITI is a technology solutions provider to the telecom sector.

YES Bank: The lendder has picked Cantor Fitzgerald, IDFC Securities and Ambit to help the lender raise as much as $2 billion for bolstering capital buffers. READ MORE

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts has launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) programme to raise at least Rs 4,000 crore. The QIP will help promoters of the company, led by Radhakishan Damani, pare their holdings, which currently stands at 79.73 per cent.

Oil-linked stocks: Oil-marketing companies (OMCs), lubricant manufacturers, paint, cement, tyre and aviation companies' shares are expected to trade actively as the oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday.

Maruti Suzuki: The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, will not be launching an electric vehicle (EV) anytime in the foreseeable future, as issues like range anxiety and the high cost of acquisition will put off buyers, Kenichi Ayukawa, its managing director and chief executive, told Business Standard.



Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)'s consolidated profit before tax (PBT) for the quarter ended December 31, 2019 grew by 317.80 per cent to stand at Rs 440.16 crore. As against this, the company's consolidated PBT in Q3 of previous fiscal 2018-19 was Rs 105.35 crore.

HPCL: Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) on Wednesday reported trebling of net profit in December quarter as inventory gains made up for lower refinery margins. READ MORE