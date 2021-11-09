Stocks to Watch: RIL, Aurobindo, BHEL, M&M, Jet Airways, IDFC, PowerGrid

The may consolidate post two strong days of gains, with focus on FII flows, corporate earnings and ongoing IPOs. The SGX Nifty futures indicated a tepid start, as the futures were quoted 43 points lower at 18,134 at 08:25 AM. Meanwhile, here are the top stocks to focus in trade today:



Earnings Today: Astrazeneca Pharma, Balaji Telefilms, Banco Products, BHEL, Bosch, Godrej Agrovet, Gokul Refoils, Greenply Industries, HEG, Hindustan Copper, IDFC, Indraprastha Gas, Jet Airways, JKumar Infraprojects, Kesoram Industries, Kitex Garments, Krebs Biochemicals, Mahindra & Mahindra, Manali Petrochemical, Max Financial Services, MRF, NCC, Nirlon, Nitin Spinners, Onmobile Global, Petronet LNG, PTC India Financial Services, Procter & Gamble, PowerGrid Infrastructure Investment Trust, PowerGrid Corporation, Ravalgaon Sugar, Redington India, Sharda Motor, Sutlej Textiles, Tantia Constructions and Tata Investment are few of the major companies scheduled to report earnings today.

Reliance: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm has exited all its business in the upstream oil and gas shale play that was based out of the US. The sale is at a consideration higher than current carrying value of the assets. READ MORE



Q2 net plunged 75.2 per cent YoY to Rs 197.67 crore when compared with Rs 796.89 crore in the year ago period. Total income also declined 35.4 per cent to Rs 2,965.55 crore from Rs 4,591.67 crore.

3i Infotech: Reported a net loss of Rs 30.32 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against a net profit of Rs 12.86 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income, however, was up 17.8 per cent at Rs 183.27 crore from Rs 155.64 crore.

SpiceJet: The low-cost airline carrier has tied-up with fintech company Capital Float to enable customers to pay for their tickets in installments. READ MORE



Britannia: Q2 net profit plunged 23 per cent to Rs 384 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 compared to Rs 498 crore in the year-ago period as inflation pushed up the prices of palm oil, industrial fuel and packaging. READ MORE



Tata Power, SRF: Both the stocks are likely to get added to MSCI Standard Index during the semi-annual review slated on November 12. The adjustment will take place on November 30, 2021. According to an analysis done by Edelweiss, Tata Power will see passive inflows of $240 million and SRF could see buying worth $230 million. READ MORE



Cadila Healthcare: Receives an order to supply 10 mn doses of ZyCoV-D, the world’s first Plasmid DNA vaccine, from the government. Zydus has priced the vaccine at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator at Rs 93 per dose. READ MORE



EID Parry: September quarter net profit was down 58 per cent YoY at Rs 75.45 crore, and total income also dropped 25.6 per cent YoY to Rs 555.14 crore in the said comparable period.

Fortis Hospitals: Q2 consolidated net slumped 72.5 per cent YoY to Rs 4.21 crore for the quarter ended September 2021 as against Rs 2.44 crore in a year ago period. Total income, however, was up 10.4 per cent YoY at Rs 21.91 crore.

Vijaya Diagnostic: Reported a net profit of Rs 27.33 crore for Q2FY22, up 5 per cent from Rs 26.02 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was more or less unchanged around Rs 112.66 crore for the quarter.

RS Software: Q2FY22 net loss narrows to Rs 1.45 crore as against Rs 3.23 crore in Q2FY21. Total income was down 8.1 per cent YoY at Rs 8.85 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban: Escorts, PNB and Sun Tv are the only three stocks in F&O ban today.