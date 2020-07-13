Stocks to watch: RIL, Avenue Supermarts, Biocon, SAIL, IRCTC, IRCON, Infy

At 08:40 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 66 points or 0.62 per cent higher at 10,838.80, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Monday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today -

RIL: Reliance Industries (RIL) on Sunday announced the sale of 0.15 per cent stake in Jio Platforms to Qualcomm Ventures for Rs 730 crore. This is the 13th investment in Jio Platforms since April 22. So far the company has raised Rs 1.18 trillion selling 25.24 per cent stake.

Avenue Supermarts: Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates DMart stores across the country, on Saturday reported 87.61 per cent year-on-year fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 40 crore for the April to June quarter.

Infosys: Old National Bancorp, the largest financial services bank holding company headquartered in Indiana, and Infosys announced a strategic partnership that will enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernize ONB's existing technology infrastructure, and enhance both the client and employee experience.

Vodafone Idea: Vodafone Idea has repaid Rs 2,850 crore to its non convertible debenture (NCD) holders on maturity, a company executive said. The payout was made to mutual fund schemes of Franklin Templeton, UTI and Nippon, which had exposure to debt paper of the troubled telecom company.

Biocon: Biopharmaceutical major Biocon on Saturday said it has received the Drugs Controller General of India’s (DCGI) approval to market its novel biologic drug Itolizumab for treatment of patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 complications.

IRCTC: The company's profit came in at Rs 150.6 crore, up 79 per cent YoY while total income rose 5.14 per cent.

IRCON: Miniratna public sector enterprise Ircon International has clocked 27 per cent growth in its standalone profit after tax of Rs 122 crore in the fourth quarter ended March (Q4 FY20) against Rs 96 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

SAIL: State-owned SAIL on Friday said its consolidated net profit jumped multi-fold to Rs 2,647.52 crore during the quarter ended March 31, helped by reduced expenses. The firm had posted a net profit of Rs 548.20 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, the company said in a BSE filing.

Galaxy Surfactants: The company has has restarted operations at its units in Tarapur Location in a phased manner.

Bharti Airtel, Voda Idea: The telecom regulator has asked Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea to put on hold specific plans that promised faster speeds to certain priority users, as it questioned whether the network preference came at the cost of deterioration of services for other subscribers.