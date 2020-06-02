Stocks to watch: RIL, IndiGo, Britannia, Hero Moto, Wipro, Coal India, NCC

At 08:41 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 39.30 points or 0.4 per cent higher at 9,815.80, indicating a flat-to-positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Banks: Sentiment may remain negative for banks after Moody's downgraded India's long-term sovereign rating to "Baa3" from "Baa2" earlier and maintained the outlook negative.

Earnings today: A total of 18 companies, including the likes of Britannia, Indigo, and Motherson Sumi, are scheduled to announce their results today which will induce individual stock reactions.

RIL: Reliance Industries’ Rs 53,125-crore rights issue has garnered fully subscription, data provided by stock exchanges on Monday showed. The 422.6-million share offering had attracted bids for 460.5 million shares. The rights issue closes on June 3.

Wipro: IT services firm Wipro on Monday said its overall financial performance is likely to be adversely affected owing to ongoing Covid-19 crisis with gross profit margins coming under pressure in the current financial year.

Hero MotoCorp: The country''s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Monday reported a 82.71 per cent decline in total sales at 1,12,682 units in May.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL): The company on Monday inforned on Twitter that CNG retail price in Delhi has been revised from Rs 42 per kg to Rs 43 in Delhi.

NCC: The company, in its exchange filing, informed that NCC has received four new orders for Rs 1,136 crore (exclusive of GST) in May,2O2O.

Coal India: Coal India’s sales fell 23.3 per cent in May as utilities refrained from purchases amid record stockpiles and tepid demand because of a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Eicher Motors: Eicher Motors Ltd has announced the sales figures of Royal Enfield motorcycles for the month of May 2020. The company has sold 19113 motorcycles during May 2020, as compared to 62371 units in May 2019, a drop of 69% YoY.

V-Guard Industries: Net profit of V-Guard Industries declined 47.12 per cent YoY to Rs 32.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. Sales declined 27.44 per cent to Rs 541.14 crore.

Ashok Leyland: Hinduja flagship firm Ashok Leyland on Monday reported 89 per cent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 1,420 units in May. The company had sold 13,172 in the same month last year.





Tata Power on Monday acquired 51 per cent equity stake in TP Central Odisha Distribution (TPCODL) at a consideration of Rs 178.5 crore. GRIDCO will hold balance 49 per cent equity stake on TPCODL.

NTPC: The company on Monday said it has incorporated a joint venture firm NTPC EDMC Waste Solutions for developing and operating waste to energy project.

TVS Motor Company registered sales of 58,906 units in May 2020. Total two-wheeler registered sales of 56,218 units and domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 41,067 units in May 2020.