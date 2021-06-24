Stocks to watch: RIL, Shyam Metalics, Sona Comstar, ONGC, Ashok Leyland

Nifty futures on SGX traded 25 points higher at 15,720 around 8.45 am, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Reliance Industries: The 44th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of (RIL) will be the most keenly tracked event on Thursday, where the company is touted to spell out its plans for the oil-to-chemical (O2C) telecom, digital and retailing verticals, according to analysts. The AGM begins at 2 PM. READ MORE

New listing: The shares of Shyam Metalics and Sona Comstar are slated to list on the bourses on Thursday. A strong debut is on the cards for Shyam Metalics while Sona Comstar is likely to witness a muted listing, suggest grey market trends.

Results today: A total of 97 companies, including ONGC, Ashok Leyland, Mishra Dhatu Nigam, and West Coast Paper Mills are scheduled to be released on Thursday.

said Guenter Butschek will step down as its MD and CEO with effect from June 30. He will, however, continue as a consultant to the company till the end of this fiscal year.

Enterprise reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 169.89 crore for the March quarter of FY21 as compared to Rs 209.60 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue stood at Rs 2,867.95 crore in the quarter under review.

Godawari Power: Government of India, Ministry of Environment & Forests & Climate Change, Impact Assessment Division has accorded its environment clearance for enhancement of iron ore production capacity from 1.405 MTPA to 2.35 MTPA in Ari Dongri Iron Ore Mines at Chhattisgarh, and for setting up of beneficiation plant of 0.6 MTPA capacity.

Vardhman Steel Limited has been granted the long-awaited Environmental Clearance for expansion of capacity at its existing plant in Ludhiana, upto 2,80,000 tons per annum of rolled production.

Speciality Restaurants reported consolidated profit of Rs 8.43 crore in Q4FY21 against loss of Rs 37.11 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue fell to Rs 65.42 crore.

Allcargo Logistics reported consolidated profit at Rs 5.91 crore in Q4FY21 against Rs 54.06 crore in Q4FY20. Revenue jumped to Rs 3,349.31 crore from Rs 1,870.96 crore in the year-ago quarter

Orchid Pharma: Promoter Dhanuka Laboratories proposed to sell 32,80,115 equity shares, representing 8.04 per cent of total paid-up equity via offer for sale, on June 24 and June 25.

Jaypee Infratech: Mumbai-based Suraksha Group has received the approval of the committee of creditors (CoC) to take over bankrupt real estate firm Jaypee Infratech, with more than 98 per cent of votes in favour of its resolution plan.