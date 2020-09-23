Stocks to watch: RIL, Sun Pharma, Tata Group stocks, IOC, Airtel, Voda Idea

At 08:47 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 13.5 points, or 0.12 per cent higher at 11,190.50, indicating a flat start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

RIL: Reliance Industries and Reliance Retail Ventures announced on Wednesday that global investment firm KKR will invest Rs 5,550 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries. This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.21 lakh crore. KKR’s investment will translate into a 1.28 per cent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. READ MORE

Sun Pharma on Wednesday announced that its wholly-owned Japanese subsidiary has launched ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) in Japan for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adult patients who have an inadequate response to conventional therapies.

Tata and Shapoorji Pallonji Group stocks are expected to be in focus in today's session after the SP group, owned by the billionaire Mistry family, yesterday told the Supreme Court that it would exit Tata Sons, provided an early, fair, and equitable solution was reached. The Mistry family owns 18.37 per cent in Tata Sons and is its largest minority shareholder. READ MORE

DHFL: regulator Sebi on Tuesday restrained twelve promoters of Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) from accessing securities market for violating market norms.

HCC: Hindustan Construction Co (HCC) on Tuesday said the company has closed the sale of its Farakka Raiganj Highway project to Cube Highways at an enterprise value of Rs 1508 crore. The company also looks to raise another Rs 1,000 crore from various sources by next year.

Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta Group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said its board-constituted panel has approved raising up to Rs 4,000 crore through debentures. The approval on the same was given during the meeting of the committee of directors held on Tuesday, HZL said in a filing to the BSE.

IOC: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, on Tuesday said it will invest Rs 17,825 crore in raising the capacity of its Gujarat refinery as well as setting up a petrochemical plant at the unit as part of plans for upscaling petchem business to protect margins.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea shares may remain in focus today after Reliance Jio on Tuesday announced JioPostpaid plans in which the Mukesh Ambani-owned telecom operator is offering free subscription of the commonly used over-the-top platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Besides, the plans come bundled with free access to Jio apps suite. READ MORE