Stocks to Watch: RIL, Tata Motors, Maruti, NCC, Marico, Hind Zinc, IT stks

The key benchmark indices may start trade on a flat note following yesterdays stupendous rally, as indicated by the SGX Nifty. At 08:05 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures were quoted at 17,678 as against the spot Nifty close of 17,266 on Monday. Meanwhile, here are the for trade on Tuesday.

Reliance: Telecom major Reliance Jio, a unit of Reliance Industries, has received approval enabling it to use equipment from various vendors, including Ericsson, Nokia Networks, Cisco, and Dell, which have been endorsed as a ‘trusted source’ by the National Security Council Secretariat for 5G services. READ MORE



Hero MotoCorp: Two scions of the Munjal family are entangled in a legal battle for the right to use the Hero brand for their electric vehicle (EV) businesses. Vijay Munjal and his son Naveen Munjal, owners of Hero Electric, the largest electric two-wheeler company, have moved the Delhi High Court against their cousin Pawan Munjal, promoter and chairman of Hero MotoCorp, seeking an injunction on Hero MotoCorp using the brand name ‘Hero’ for its upcoming electric two-wheeler products. READ MORE



The October-December (Q3) quarter is generally a low season for the Indian IT services industry due to furloughs in its majority — the US and Europe. However, FY22 third quarter will be an exception owing to broad-based secular demand for high digital transformation expenditure and a greater discretionary spend. Here’s what analysts have to say about earnings expectations. READ ANALYSIS The company’s board is scheduled to meet on January 06 to consider various fund raising options for the company.

Marico: The company has said its volume growth in Q3 is expected to be flat on weaker consumption, mainly due to inflation impacting overall disposable incomes, while rising mobility caused some degree of pent-up demand for discretionary goods, services and out-of-home consumption. READ MORE



Tata Motors: For the first time since its entry into the Passenger Vehicle (PV) market in late 1990s, has become the second-largest PV seller in the country, behind industry leader Maruti Suzuki, on the basis of monthly sales. Powered by strong demand for the latest range of sport utility vehicles (SUVs), zipped past Hyundai Motor India to become the second-largest passenger car seller in the domestic market. It shipped 35,461 units of PVs to its dealers in December 2021, as against 32,312 units despatched by Hyundai in the last month. READ MORE



Hindustan Zinc: Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc has reported a 11 per cent rise in integrated metal production at 2,61,000 tonnes for the third quarter of this fiscal, supported by better plant and mined metal availability and improved operating parameters.

Maruti Suzuki: India’s largest auto-maker said it shipped over two lakh vehicles in 2021, its highest ever in a calendar year, to various across the globe. The company exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021. The top five export models were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza. READ MORE



NCC: The company has received five new orders worth Rs 1,898 crore in December. Three orders worth Rs 988 crore pertain to the building division and the remaining two orders of Rs 910 crore pertain to the water division, NCC said in a BSE filing. These orders have been received from state government agencies and do not include any internal orders, the release added.

Dilip Buildcon: The company has informed BSE that it has received LOA for OB removal contract mining work for Amadand OCP, Jamuna Kotma Area, in the Madhya Pradesh valued at Rs 2,683.02 crore from The South Eastern Coalfield, a subsidiary of Coal India.

Shriram EPC: The company’s board has approved issue of equity shares for a minimum of Rs 350 crore to Mark AB Capital Investment LLC on preferential basis.

Hinduja Global Solutions: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on January 06, to consider proposals for interim dividend and issue of bonus shares.

Dhani Services: The company has informed BSE, that the number of transactions on Dhani cards moved up from 4.44 million at the end of Q1FY22 to 28.95 million at the end of Q3FY22. Similarly, the transaction amount moved from Rs 7.7 crore to Rs 34.90 crore in the same period. The number of customers and net revenue also jumped from Rs 0.20 million to 1.02 million and Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.14 crore, respectively for the above mentioned periods.

Balaji Steel: The company’s long-term rating for loan facilities has been revised upwards by ratings agency CRISIL to CRISIL A-/ Positive (Outlook revised from Stable).

Stocks in F&O ban: There is not a single stock in the F&O ban period today.