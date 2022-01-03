Maruti Suzuki exports over 200,000 units in 2021; most in a calendar year

-
ALSO READ
Policy vacuum speed breaker may slow down India's booming used car market
Semiconductor shortage may impact Aug-Sep automobile wholesales: Report
Honda Motorcycle sales decline by 8% in September
Motorcycle maker Ducati to launch 11 models in India this year
Ola to hire 10,000 people for its used car platform, eyes $2-bn GMV
-
Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it shipped over two lakh vehicles in 2021, its highest ever in a calendar year, to various markets across the globe.
The company exported 2,05,450 vehicles in 2021, the country's largest carmaker said in a statement.
This is the highest ever export figure in any calendar year by the company, it added.
"This milestone reflects the confidence of customers around the world in the quality, technology, reliability, performance and cost effectiveness of our cars. We thank our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation and their distributors across global markets for their reach and support, especially in such challenging times," Maruti Suzuki India MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa stated.
The company stands committed to live upto the trust placed by global customers and will continue to delight them, he added.
The company currently exports around 15 models, including the most recent additions Jimny, Suzuki's compact off-roader and the all-new Celerio.
The top five export models in 2021 were Baleno, Dzire, Swift, S-Presso and Brezza.
Maruti Suzuki started exporting its vehicles in 1986-87 with the first large consignment to Hungary.
Currently, the company exports to over 100 countries, globally. Till date, the automaker has exported over 21.85 lakh units.
Maruti Suzuki's vehicles are popular with global customers across Latin America, ASEAN, Africa, Middle East and neighbouring regions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU