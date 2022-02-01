Stocks to Watch: Sun Pharma, UPL, DLF, DB Realty, OMCs, Tata group

The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade on a buoyant note on hopes of a growth-oriented Union Budget, and as also world bounced back from last week’s sell-off. As of 07:30 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 17,510 indicating a likely gap-up of 150 points on the NSE benchmark index. Meanwhile, here are the top for trade on Tuesday.

Earnings Watch: Adani Ports, Indian Hotels, Indoco Remedies, Neuland Laboratories, Simplex Mills, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sutlej Textiles, Tech Mahindra, Triveni Turbine, TTK Prestige and VIP Industries are some of the companies to announce December quarter results today.

Tata Steel: Tata Steel Long Products (TSLP), part of Tata group, bagged a majority stake in Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL), giving a strong push to the government’s privatisation drive, at an enterprise value of Rs 12,100 crore. Tata Steel owns a 74.91 per cent stake in TSLP. READ MORE



Tata Motors: The auto major pared its consolidated loss on a quarter-on-quarter basis in the September-December 2021 as better availability of semiconductors helped Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) ramp up production, the company said on Monday. The Tata group flagship reported a net loss of Rs 1,451 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2021. This is narrower when compared with a Rs 4,415-crore net loss in the September quarter. Meanwhile, JLR’s order book hit a record of 155,000 units, up 30,000 sequentially. READ MORE



The country’s largest pharma company posted a 11 per cent YoY rise in consolidated revenues to Rs 9,814.2 crore in Q3FY22, riding on strong growth in its key – India and the US. The US market contributed 30 per cent to Sun Pharma’s overall turnover. READ MORE Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) reported 48 per cent YoY spurt in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,805.09 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Revenue from operations surged 35 per cent YoY to Rs 117,702.59 crore. READ MORE Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) reported a 63 per cent YoY decline in third quarter net profit as it booked inventory losses. Net profit in October-December stood at Rs 869 crore when compared with Rs 2,355 crore for the same period a year ago. Sales rose 33.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,03,080 crore. READ MORE Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) reported a 19 per cent YoY growth in third quarter net profit at Rs 5,860.80 crore as the rise in refining margins negated the fall in marketing margins for keeping petrol and diesel prices unchanged despite rise in cost. Revenue from operations rose by 34.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1.98 lakh crore. READ MORE Realty major saw its net profit fall 16 per cent YoY to Rs 379 crore in Q3FY22 from Rs 451 crore in Q3FY21. The company’s revenue from operations, however, stayed flat at Rs 1,550 crore. The slip in profit was on account of an exceptional item related to an investee company defaulting on a debt obligation of Rs 224 crore. READ MORE The company has scheduled its board meeting on February 03 to consider the proposal for raising funds by way of preferential placement/ preferential issue of securities.

KEC International: The company reported 35.2 per cent YoY decline in consolidated net at Rs 94 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 145 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income was up marginally at Rs 3,340 crore from Rs 3,289 crore.

Adani Total Gas: After winning a bid to supply gas to 14 additional cities, Adani Total Gas on Monday said it would invest Rs 20,000 crore in the city gas sector in the next eight years. The company is now the largest city gas distributor catering to 52 areas. READ MORE



UPL: Agro-chemical firm UPL reported 24.89 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,179 crore for December quarter 2021-22. Revenue from operations grew 23.78 per cent YoY to Rs 11,297 crore. READ MORE



Venus Remedies: The company’s Q3FY22 net profit dropped 51.5 per cent to Rs 5.65 crore when compared with Rs 11.66 crore in Q3FY21. Total income grew marginally to Rs 125.56 crore from Rs 123.77 crore.

GIC Housing Finance: The company posted a 25.5 per cent YoY rise in Q3 net at Rs 76.53 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 60.98 crore in a year ago period. Total income, however, was down 6 per cent YoY to Rs 292.98 crore.