Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Airtel, Gland Pharma, HCL Tech, Orient Cement

Nifty futures on the SGX were trading 173 points higher at 15,119 around 8.35 am, indicating a gap-up start for the benchmark indices in Tuesday's session.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: Tata Motors, Aarti Industries, Chalet Hotels, Canara Bank and Torrent Pharma are among 35 companies slated to post their March quarter results today.

Analysts expect to report a strong standalone performance, offset by modest performance in JLR. On a consolidated basis, they are penciling in a 41 per cent YoY increase in the company's top-line and a profit of up to Rs 2,813 crore. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: The telco reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 759 crore in the fourth quarter of 2020-21 as against a loss of Rs 5,237 crore in the corresponding period of 2019-20. Airtel's average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 145, down from Rs 166 sequentially and Rs 154 in the year ago period.

Orient Cement: The company logged an over two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 99.87 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 2021. It had posted a net profit of Rs 44.06 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio said it is constructing the largest international submarine cable system centred on India with global partners and submarine cable supplier Subcom to cater to increased data demand.

Gland Pharma: Drug firm reported a 34 per cent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 260.4 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021, on account of robust sales. It had posted a net profit of Rs 194.8 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Wabco India: Auto component manufacturer Wabco India on Monday reported 55 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 48 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Subex: IT services firm Subex on Monday posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 15.6 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Jaypee Infra: State-owned NBCC and Suraksha group, which are in the race to acquire debt-laden Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL), will submit their revised bids by Tuesday.

Apollo Tyres: Apollo Tyres said it has become the first manufacturer in the country to get accreditation from NABL for outdoor regulatory testing. The company has been accredited with ISO/IEC 17025 for the 'wet grip and coast by noise' tyre tests on the track, Apollo Tyres said in a statement. That apart, the company said Perambra plant in Kerala will be closed till May 23 in view of the local restrictions due to Covid-19.

Union Bank of India: The bank board has approved raising up to Rs 1,750 crore through a qualified institutional placement at a floor price of Rs 35.6 per share. The share sale was authorised to open on May 17.

Bharat Forge: The company will purchase a 49 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Kalyani Strategic Systems, for Rs 32.97 crore. Currently, the company holds a 51 per cent stake in the subsidiary. After this acquisition, KSSL shall become a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company.

HCL Tech: IT services major HCL Technologies said it is hiring 1,000 technology professionals from the fields of digital transformation, cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity in the United Kingdom.

Strides Pharma Science: The promoter group of the company have released substantial pledge of over 38 percent, taking the current overall promoter group pledge at 25.98 per cent of the promoter holding and 7.71 per cent of the paid up capital of the company.

Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers: The company has suspended operations at all units in West Bengal till May 30 to comply with state Covid order.

Skipper: The company will keep its offices and manufacturing units in West Bengal shut till May 30 to comply with state Covid order.

Zuari Agro Chemicals: The company said its Goa fertiliser plant has been hit by the cyclonic storm Tauktae. It is assessing damages by the cyclone to the plant and there could be a potential delay in restarting ammonia, urea plants.