Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bata India, SAIL, MMTC, Reliance Power

Nifty futures on SGX traded 36 points higher at 15,708, indicating a positive start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track today:

Earnings Today: A total of 64 companies, including Century Plyboards, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, NHPC, and SAIL, are scheduled to post their quarterly numbers today.

Bata India: The shoemaker on Wednesday reported a 23.3 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 29.47 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021. Revenue from operations was down to Rs 589.90 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 620.57 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2019-20.

Crompton Greaves: Private equity firm Advent International Corp on Wednesday divested its entire 5.36 per cent stake in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals for a little over Rs 1,348 crore through multiple open market transactions.

TCI Express: The company's new sorting centre at Pune has become operational after receiving relevant regulatory approvals.

MMTC: The board of has approved the debt restructuring scheme of the state-owned company which envisages settlement of dues out of the disinvestment proceeds of the Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited (NINL).

Tech Mahindra: IT company Tech Mahindra is looking for acquisitions in Europe to upgrade its capabilities in various segments, including cloud computing, 5G, SAP and Salesforce softwares, a senior company official said.

HDFC: Mortgage lender HDFC has sold certain pledged shares of Reliance Capital worth Rs 16 crore in the secondary market sale through stock exchanges, the company said on Wednesday.

Reliance Power: The board of will consider a proposal to raise long term resources at its meeting scheduled for June 13.

GAIL India: The company plans to list two of its gas pipeline projects via an infrastructure investment trust, Chairman Manoj Jain said in an analyst call after the March-quarter earnings.

Tata Motors: The Board constituted committee will meet on June 14 to consider raising Rs 500 crore via non-convertible debentures.

LT Foods: The company has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary LT Foundation.

Prestige Estates Projects: The company expects annual sales to reach Rs 8,000-10,000 crore over the next three years as it expands presence to new cities.