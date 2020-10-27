Stocks to watch: Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Coforge, NTPC, Torrent Pharma

At 08:43 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 54.75 points, or 0.46 per cent higher at 11,834.50 levels, indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Bharti Airtel is set to announce its September quarter results of FY21 (Q2FY21) on Tuesday amid expectations that the telecom operator's losses should shrink and revenue rise on year-on-year (YoY) basis, helped by firm subscriber addition and ARPU rise in an otherwise seasonally weak quarter. READ MORE

Tata Motors is also scheduled to release its September quarter results on Tuesday and most analysts expect it to report muted numbers in year-on-year (YoY) terms, largely due to fall in JLR volume. READ MORE

Other earnings: Besides Tata Motors and Bharti Airtel, 35 other companies are expected to release their quarterly numbers today. The list includes names such as Castrol India, CEAT, Sanofi, SKF India, and Amara Raja Batteries.

Torrent Pharma: Despite a dip in its US and Brazil revenues, Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has posted a 27 per cent growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 for the current financial year 2020-21.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ net profit rose by 21 per cent to Rs 304 crore in the second quarter ended September (Q2Fy21), from Rs 252 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

IDBI Bank: Private sector lender IDBI Bank posted a net profit of Rs 324.4 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 (Q2FY21) as against net loss of Rs 3,458.84 crore in Q2FY20.

NTPC: State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its board will on November 2 consider a proposal to buy back the company's equity shares. Last week, regulator Sebi granted exemption to NTPC from certain buyback norms for the proposed merger of its wholly-owned subsidiaries with the parent company.

Coforge: Hulst B V, the promoter of IT firm Coforge Ltd, on Monday sold 38 lakh shares of the company for more than Rs 878 crore. Coforge Ltd was earlier known as NIIT Technologies.