Stocks to watch: Tata Steel, Eicher Motors, Hero Moto, SpiceJet, Dish TV

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 14 points down at 16,365 around 8.45 am, indicating a weak start for the benchmark indices on Friday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

Earnings Today: Burger King India, DHFL, Future Consumer, Grasim Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, ONGC, and are some of the names slated to report their results today, while Easy Trip Planners, Future Retail, and Vodafone Idea are among over a hundred companies scheduled to report their first-quarter results on Saturday.

Analysts' expectations are that most likely will report a net loss for the April-June quarter of FY22. All eyes are now on the airline’s fundraising plans as well as growth in the cargo business during the Covid-hit period. READ MORE

Tata Steel: The Tata Group company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,768.34 crore for June quarter 2021-22. In the year-ago period, the company incurred a net loss of Rs 4,648.13 crore.

Hero Moto Corp: The country's largest two-wheeler maker on Thursday said its consolidated net profit surged over four-folds to Rs 256 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, riding on the back of robust sales during the period.

Eicher Motors: The company reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 237 crore for the quarter ended June, riding on improved sales. The company had witnessed a loss of Rs 55 crore in the April-June period of 2020-21. The company also said Vinod Dasari, Royal Enfield CEO, is stepping down with effect from August 13. The company has appointed B Govindarajan as executive director to head the Royal Enfield business.

Jubilant FoodWorks: CRISIL reaffirmed its rating on the commercial paper programme of Jubilant FoodWorks at CRISIL A1+.

Aviation stocks: Ministry of Civil Aviation has allowed domestic air carriers to operate 72.5 per cent of its pre-Covid schedule. The capping has been increased from 65 per cent capacity.

Future Group companies: Kishore Biyani, Rakesh Biyani and other family members of the Biyani family along with the holding companies Future Coupons, Future Corporate Resources, Akar Estate and Finance has filed SLP against Amazon.com NV Investment Holdings LLC before the Supreme Court, said a regulatory filing by a group firm Future Retail Ltd.

RVNL: Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 64.73 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 232.26 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 against a consolidated net profit of Rs 140.99 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated total income rose to Rs 3,931.80 crore as against Rs 2,967 crore earlier.

Nucleus Software: IT company Nucleus Software posted about 83 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6 crore in the first quarter ended on June 30, 2021, due to the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. It had registered a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 36.33 crore in the same period a year ago.

Dish TV: Direct-to-home firm India reported a 34.07 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 49.14 crore for the first quarter ended in June 2021. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 74.54 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. Its revenue from the operation was down 12.51 per cent to Rs 730.97 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 835.58 crore of the corresponding quarter.

NMDC: State-owned NMDC on Thursday posted an over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,191.30 crore in the first quarter ended June, mainly on account of higher income. The company had reported a net profit of Rs 531.35 crore in the same period a year ago.

Ashok Leyland: Commercial vehicles maker Ashok Leyland on Thursday reported narrowing of its net loss to Rs 282 crore in the three months to June 2021. The Hinduja Group flagship company had posted a net loss of Rs 389 crore in the same period a year ago.

Aurobindo Pharma: Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday reported a 1.68 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 769.97 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2021, mainly on account of reduction in expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 783.16 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Tata Power: Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has been awarded a project to build a solar PV plant with 50MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Leh, Ladakh. The order value of the project is Rs 386 crore.

Page Industries: Apparel manufacturer Page Industries reported a net profit of Rs 10.94 crore for the quarter ended June 2021. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 39.55 crore during the April-June period a year ago. Revenue from operations rose 76.08 YoY per cent to Rs 501.53 crore during the quarter under review.

ITC: The company plans to invest $2 billion in the medium term to create growth vectors under its ‘ITC Next’ strategy. The company plans to invest across its FMCG, hospitality, agriculture, education and stationery businesses, chairman and managing director Sanjiv Puri said at a press conference on August 12.