Stocks to watch: TCS, Infosys, Ambuja Cements, NMDC, Balrampur Chini

Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange were trading 250 points or 1.68 per cent lower at 14,60 levels at around 8.45 am, indicating a gap-down start for benchmark indices on Monday.

Here are the top stocks that are likely to be in focus today:

Earnings Today: Tata Consultancy Services, HDIL, California Software, Cupid Trades & Finance and Lloyds Metals and Energy will announce their quarterly earnings on April 12.

Analysts expect to post 9 per cent YoY growth in March quarter revenue aided by certain large deals such as Postbank and Prudential Financial, ramp-up in multiple $50-100 million deals won in the preceding quarter, and strong demand in areas of cloud and customer experience. READ MORE

Infosys: The company on Sunday said its board will consider a buyback proposal at its meeting on April 14.

Barbeque Nation: UTI Mutual Fund acquired 1.77 per cent equity stake in casual dining restaurant chain operator Barbeque Nation via open market operations on April 8, taking its total shareholding in the company to 5.01 per cent.

Castrol India: The company has entered into an exclusive supply arrangement with ki Mobility Solutions in India wherein Castrol will supply lubricant products to ki Mobility's multi-brand workshops.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The firm said its board has approved a higher investment of Rs 425 crore for a new distillery plant of 320 kilolitres per day (KLPD), which is expected to commence by December 2022.

Shakti Pumps: Shakti Pumps (India) on Sunday said it is planning business expansion next year as the company eyes a bigger share in the Centre's PM-KUSUM scheme of solar water pumps.

NMDC: The demerger process of NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) in Chhattisgarh into a separate entity is expected to be completed by August-September of this year, a source said.

M&M: Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will put in fresh investments to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore on its electric vehicles business in the next three years, while it looks for more alliances and partnerships in the vertical, according to a top company official.

Ambuja Cements: The company is pursuing growth opportunities and evaluating plans including brownfield expansions at Bhatapara and Maratha to reach 50 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) capacity. It is also looking at significant debottlenecking opportunities across all plants, said Ambuja Cements, a subsidiary of Swiss building materials company LafargeHolcim, at its Annual General Meeting.

AU SFB: AU Small Finance Bank said the RBI has approved reappointment of Raj Vikash Verma as part-time chairman of the bank for two years.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom department has issued a show-cause notice to Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) over non-payment of licence fee for the fourth quarter of FY2020-21, with regard to some circles, a PTI report said.

VIP Industries: Rekha Jhunjhunwala held 2.32 percent equity stake in the company as of March 2021. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala through two accounts had held 5.31 percent shareholding in the company as of December 2020.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences: The board of directors of the company approved the amalgamation of Aurore Life Science, Empyrean Lifesciences and Hydra Active Pharma Sciences with itself.

Tata Communications: The company has extended its partnership with Bahrain Internet Exchange to offer high speed internet connectivity with very low latency for a superior quality and seamless viewing, gaming and download experience for customers in Bahrain.

Tata Power: After year-long negotiations, the Tatas have terminated their near $2- billion investment deal with Malaysian state owned oil and gas company Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) in Tata Power’s proposed renewable energy infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), said a media report.