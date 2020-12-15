Stocks to watch: TCS, NMDC, Burger King India, KNR Constructions, JSW Steel

At 08:49 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 29.65 points, or 0.22 per cent lower at 13,538.80, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may remain in focus today.

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its strategic partnership with Star Alliance, the world’s largest airline alliance, to provide predictive and real-time business analytics, improve its customers’ overall experience and accelerate its digital transformation journey.

NMDC is expected to trade actively after the company said its Rs 1,378-crore share buyback offer will open on Thursday and close on December 31.





BPCL: A high-powered committee will, on Tuesday, evaluate preliminary bids received from mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta and private equity firms Apollo Global and I Squared Capital's arm Think Gas for buying the government's 52.98 per cent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), sources said.

Shriram City Union Finance on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 200 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

JSW Steel: The board of directors of Periama Holdings, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of JSW Steel, have approved the issuance of $250 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.95 per cent notes due 2026 (the “Additional Notes”) which are guaranteed by the company.

Burger King India: Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers has bought 24,31,959 shares at Rs 112.79 apiece, NSE bulk deal data show.

Tata Steel has increased its aggregate indirect shareholding in Tata Steel Minerals Canada to 82 per cent after acquiring 4.32 per cent additional equity in TSMC.

KNR Constructions: The company is scheduled to hold a board meeting on Friday, December 18 at Hyderabad to consider a declaration of bonus shares and other related issues.