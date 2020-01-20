Stocks to watch: TCS, RIL, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, JSPL, Piramal Enterprises

At 08:39 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 12.50 points or 0.10 per cent higher at 12,395, indicating a flat-to-positIve start for domestic market on Monday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may trade actively in today's trading session -

Earnings today: A total of 26 companies, including Just Dial, KEI Industries, and ICICI Securities, are scheduled to announce their quarterly earnings later in the day.

Piramal Enterprises: Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises’ Rs 3,650-crore rights issue will have to do all the heavy lifting in the final two days, with the offering subscribed less than 10 per cent until Friday.

Result impact

TCS: Information technology sector leader Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday reported a mixed bag of financial numbers for the quarter ended December 31, with the company posting its slowest revenue growth in eight quarters, though it improved profitability. READ MORE

RIL's good performance in its new-age digital and retail businesses compared to the traditional oil and petrochemicals has started showing in its numbers with the group announcing a marginal 3.6 per cent year-on-year (YoY) increase in RIL’s profit before tax at Rs 14,962 crore for the December-ended quarter.

HDFC Bank: Private lender HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 32.8 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 7,416.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 31 driven by interest and non-interest income. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 5,585.9 crore in the October-December quarter of the last financial year.

HCL Tech: IT major HCL Technologies on Friday posted a 13 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,944 crore for the December 2019 quarter. The management raised FY20 revenue guidance in CC terms to 16.5 - 17 per cent (from 15-17 per cent).

L&T Finance Holdings on Friday reported a marginal 1.8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 591.47 crore during the third quarter ended on December 31, 2019. Net profit in the year-ago period stood at Rs 580.96 crore.

JSPL: Jindal Steel and Power reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 219 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year. It had reported a net loss of Rs 87 crore in the correspo nding quarter of previous fiscal.