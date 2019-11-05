Stocks to watch: Tech Mahindra, YES Bank, Titan, ZEEL, JSPL, Bajaj Finance

At 08:32 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 11.50 points or 0.10 per cent lower at 11,973, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of top stocks that may remain in focus today -

YES Bank: Ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought a 0.5 per cent stake in troubled private-sector lender YES Bank for Rs 86 crore on Monday. Data from exchanges showed that Jhunjhunwala bought 12.9 million shares of YES Bank at price of Rs 67 apiece in a bulk deal on the BSE.

Earnings today: Berger Paints, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Dabur, and Punjab National Bank are among the 94 companies slated to declare their Q2FY20 results today.

Nocil: Net profit of the company rose 4.5 per cent YoY to Rs 55 crore. Net revenue from operations, however, slipped 22.9 per cent to Rs 210 crore.

JSPL: Shares of the company may hog the limelight as the company has emerged as a highest bidder for the coal mine. On Monday, too, the stock settled over 11 per cent higher on the BSE.



NBFCs: Reserve Bank on Monday asked the already fund-starved NBFCs to adopt better risk monitoring tools that capture the strains early on and also to maintain a liquidity buffer as per the mandated liquidity coverage ratio. READ MORE

Bajaj Finance: Bajaj Finance on Monday launched its Rs 8,500-crore qualified institutional placement (QIP). The shares will be offered in the range between Rs 3,860 and Rs 3,900 apiece. The share sale will help Bajaj Finance expand its lending at a time when non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) sector is plagued by a liquidity crisis.

ZEEL: Subhash Chandra may lose control of the company as a clutch of asset managers, non-bank lenders and foreign portfolio investors plans to put their pledged shares in an escrow account in preparation for a sale, according to a report by business daily Mint.



Mahindra Logistics on November 4 reported 40.86 percent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 11.20 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, due to the decline in income. The logistics company had clocked a profit of Rs 18.94 crore in the year-ago period, according to a BSE filing.The company's Biologics Drug Products Facility in Bengaluru Receives EIR from USFDA.The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Monday tightened the governance and accountability norms for credit rating agencies (CRAs). READ MORE