Stocks to watch: Telecom, RIL, YES Bk, Consumer good firms, oil-related cos

At 08:38 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 23.50 points or 0.20 per cent lower at 11,958, indicating a flat-to-negative start for the Indian market on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Telecom stocks: With Reliance Jio announcing it will, along with other telecom players, increase tariffs in an appropriate way over the next few weeks, the rally in telecom stocks could continue for the fourth straight session. Including gains of 35 per cent for Vodafone Idea and 7.4 per cent for Bharti Airtel, the two over the last three sessions have gained 130 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively.

DHFL, lenders: The default by the housing finance company, Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL), to a slew of investors has landed in the Supreme Court (SC), with a fixed deposit holder moving the apex court seeking dues. Besides, as per reports, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to refer DHFL and Altico to bankruptcy court.

YES Bank: Private sector lender YES Bank on Tuesday reported asset quality divergence of Rs 3,277 crore, based on receipt of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) final risk assessment report for 2018-19. That apart, promoter Rana Kapoor sold all but 900 YES Bank shares, worth Rs 60,000.

Consumer good stocks may hog the limelight today as FMCG major Britannia Industries, according to a report by The Economic Times, has postponed product launches on account of a consumption slowdown in the country, which it said is expected to revive in the next 9-12 months.

Oil-related firms: Oil prices slipped up to over 3 per cent in the overnight trade on concerns about excess global crude supply and limited progress toward resolving the US-China trade dispute that has clouded the outlook for oil demand.

RIL: Reliance Industries Ltd has eclipsed BP Plc to break into an elite club of energy supermajors.

GAIL: Downstream regulator Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) said on November 6 that it had cancelled the bid process for the company's Langtala-Jodhpur-Bhilwara pipeline “as the tariff quoted by GAIL (India) Ltd (as a sole bidder) was found to be excessively high, The Economic Times reported.





Reliance Capital: Anil Ambani-led Reliance Capital on Tuesday said its shareholding in a wholly-owned subsidiary, Reliance General Insurance Company Limited (RGIC), has been transferred to IDBI Trustee Services.

Bandhan Bank: The stock may react today as well as Assamese protesters seek a ban on microfinance companies.

Shree Cement: The company's board hasApproved floor price for QIP at Rs 19,806.46. It plans to raise as much as Rs 3,000 crore equity in one or more tranches through the QIP route.



on Tuesday clarified that recent media reports, which claimed that the company is hit by a fresh whistleblower complaint, refer to substantially the same charges made in the plaint that was disclosed by the IT firm last month. Stock exchanges last week had sought clarification from the company over the media reports that suggested the company was 'hit by another whistleblower complaint against Salil Parekh'.