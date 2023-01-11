Stocks to Watch: Adani Wilmar, CPSEs, Sigachi, Bank of Baroda, PC Jeweller

Today: The were likely to open on a tentatively positive note following yesterday's sell-off tracking gains in the US . At 07:20 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures quoted at 17,990 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 17,914 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to see some action in trades on Wednesday.

Earnings Watch: 5 Paisa Capital and National Standard (India) among others to announce today.

Adani Wilmar: The company in its Q3 business update to the BSE, said the edible oil segment recorded volume growth in ‘high-single-digit’, food & FMCG in ‘high-20s’ and industry essentials over 40 per cent.

Reliance: The Mukesh Ambani-led firm may report a mixed set of numbers for the third quarter of 2022-23, consensus estimates by Bloomberg show. The company's sales may see rise, but profit may decline by up to 10 per cent. READ MORE

Sona BLW Precision: The stock was up almost 6 per cent on Tuesday after the acquisition of a 54 per cent stake in Serbia-based Novelic. However, brokerages are neutral on the stock given near term challenges and valuations. READ ANALYSIS

CPSEs: The government may add small- and mid-cap central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) to its list of disinvestment for the next financial year. Further, government officials hinted that efforts were being taken to conclude Shipping Corp and BEML stake sale by March. READ MORE

Sigachi Industries: The company’s board on Tuesday approved an increase in authorsied share capital from Rs 32 crore to Rs 42 crore by way of issue of up to 1.10 crore convertible warrants to the promoters at Rs 285.30 per share.

PC Jeweller: The company reported a 38 per cent growth in its Q3 business update, with a turnover of Rs 829.10 crore as against Rs 600.18 crore in the year ago period.

Bank of Baroda: The state-run bank has hiked the marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) by up to 35 bps across tenors with effect from January 12.

Axis Bank: After receiving a rap from Irdai, has entered into revised agreements with Max Financial Services to acquire the balance 7 per cent equity in Max Life Insurance at fair market value. READ MORE

Uttam Sugar Mills: The company has increased its distillery capacity for ethanol from 150 KLPD to 250 KLPD at Barkartpur plant, and cane crushing capacity from 23,750 TCD to 26,200 TCD.

Stocks in F&O ban: and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the only stocks in F&O ban period on Wednesday.