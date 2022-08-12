Stocks to watch: Bata India, Page Inds, NMDC, Apollo Hospitals, Oil India

today: After the notched four-month high in the last session, they are likely to open range-bound on Friday. As of 7:25 AM, the SGX Futures quoted 17,678 levels, up 19-odd points on the Nifty50.



Globally, the US were choppy in trade on Thursday. Dow Jones was up 0.08 per cent, while the S&P 500 declined 0.07 per cent, and NASDAQ Composite dropped 0.5 per cent.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, lost in tandem on Friday’s morning trade. While Australia’s S&P 200 shed 0.5 per cent, South Korea’s Kospi was flat.



Meanwhile, back home, here is a list of stocks that may see some action in trade on Friday:



Results today: Life Insurance Corporation of India, ONGC, Grasim Industries, Divi’s Laboratories, Hindustan Aeronautics, Info Edge, Hero MotorCorp, Muthoot Finance, Sun TV, Bharat Dynamics, and Balaji Amines will report their June quarter results (Q1FY23) on Friday, August 11.



Page Industries: The apparel manufacturer reported multi-fold increase in their net profit to Rs 207.3 crore in Q1FY23 as against Rs 10.0 crore in the year-ago period. The company’s revenue from operations, meanwhile, was up over two-fold to Rs 1,341.6 crore. Total expenses, too, doubled to Rs 1,070 crore as against Rs 490.57 crore earlier. READ MORE

Apollo Hospitals: The company posted 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in net profit to Rs 323.7 crore in Q1FY23 as against Rs 500.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, too, saw marginal drop of 1 per cent to Rs 3,795.6 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 3,760.21 crore. While Apollo’s healthcare segment was up 5 per cent YoY, pharmacy distribution was down 3 per cent on a yearly basis. READ MORE

Bata India: The footwear brand saw 71.82 per cent yearly surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 119.37 crore for Q1FY23 as against Rs 69.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal. The revenue from operations up over three-fold to Rs 943.01 crore in Q1FY23. Going forward, the management plans to scale up digital channels and expand in Tier-2 or 3 towns. READ MORE

Godrej Properties: The realty firm plans to launch a luxury housing project in New Delhi’s Ashok Vihar in 2022. The project has the potential to generate about Rs 8,000 crore sales in revenue. Before the launch, the firm is waiting for some pending government approvals to launch this 27-acre luxury residential project in Delhi-NCR. READ MORE

NMDC: The state-run firm hiked prices of lump ore by Rs 200 a tonne and fines by Rs 100 per tonne. The company has fixed prices of lump ore at Rs 4,100 per tonne and fines at Rs 2,910 a tonne. In July, the company had slashed prices of lump ore and fines by Rs 500 per tonne each to Rs 3,900 and Rs 2,810, respectively. READ MORE

Oil India: The state explorer clocked tripling of its net profit to Rs 1,555.4 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 507.9 crore, a year ago, on the back of oil and gas price realization. The earnings were also aided by 4 per cent rise in crude oil production at 0.78 million tonnes and 8 per cent rise in gas output at 771 million standard cubic metres.



Allcargo Logistics: The logistics firm reported over two-fold growth in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 280 crore in Q1FY23 as against Rs 106 crore in Q1FY22. The company’s consolidated revenue during the first quarter of FY23, on the other hand, rose 65 per cent to Rs 5,675 crore from Rs 3,449 crore in Q1FY22.



Aurobindo Pharma: The pharma company’s consolidated net profit was down 32.4 per cent YoY to Rs 520.5 crore in Q1FY23 from Rs 770 in the first quarter of last fiscal. Revenues from operations grew .4 per cent to Rs 6,236 crore as compared to Rs 5,702 crore a year ago. Going ahead, the management plans to focus on development of specialty products pipeline.



Stocks in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini Mills and Delta Corporation were banned in the F&O ban period on Friday, August 12.