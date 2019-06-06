Stocks to watch today: DHFL, OMCs, rate-sensitive stocks and Tata Motors

At 07:24 am, on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 37 points or 0.31 per cent lower at 12,044, indicating a negative start for the Nifty50 index back home.

Here's a list of companies whose shares are expected to trade actively in Thursday's session -

DHFL: Rating agencies CRISIL and Icra have assigned ‘D’ rating to DHFL’s commercial papers, anticipating a default, while CARE Ratings marked D, or default, the housing finance firm’s all long-term facilities, including public NCDs of Rs 29,000 crore and fixed deposits of Rs 8,940 crore.

Rate-sensitive stocks: Stocks of auto, financials and realty firms are likely to be in focus today as the RBI will release its monetary policy decision later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to go for a 25 basis point (bps) rate cut amid dismal GDP growth, consumption slowdown and liquidity crisis.

OMCs: Oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil (IOC), HPCL and BPCL are expected to hog the limelight as the US crude futures sank into a bear market on Wednesday, falling more than 20 per cent below their April peak.

Vedanta: The company is planning to set up a hot metal park at Jharsuguda in Odisha in partnership with the state government. The proposed joint venture would host ancillary units in the park with Vedanta’s aluminium unit being the anchor, said a Business Standard report.



Tata Motors: Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover Wednesday said it has joined hands with BMW to develop next-generation electric drive systems.