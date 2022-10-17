Stocks to Watch: HDFC Bank, Electronics Mart, Bajaj Auto, Axis Bank, DMart

The Sensex and Nifty indices are likely to start lower on Monday amid weak global cues. At 07:50 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 17,086, indicating an opening loss of around 100 points on the Nifty index.

Globally, all Asian indices traded lower this morning, while US remained weak Friday, closing up to 3vper cent down.

That said, here are some out in trade today:



Q2 earnings watch: ACC, Can Fin Homes, Craftsman Automation, Heidelbergcement India, PVR, Tata Coffee, Tata Metaliks, RPG Life Sciences, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bank of Maharashtra, Star Housing Finance will declare their quarterly earnings on Monday.

Electronics Mart: The consumer durables and electronics retailer will make its debut on the bourses today. As per IPO Watch, the company could list with a healthy premium of up to 50 per cent against the issue price of Rs 59 per share.

Bajaj Auto: A favourable currency movement and increase in domestic two- and three-wheeler sales bumped up net profit by 20 per cent year-on-year even as the consolidated net profit declined 15 per cent. The company’s net profit increased to Rs 1,530 crore against Rs 1,275 crore in the year-ago quarter. Read here

Tata Steel: Homegrown steel major is actively engaged with the UK government for financial support for its business there, a company spokesperson said on Friday, amid reports of the Tatas looking to divest their steel business in the UK. Read here

Concor: To gauge investors’ interest in the divestment process of Container Corporation of India (Concor), the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) has called for a pre-expression of interest (EoI) roadshow of prospective bidders this week. Read more

HDFC Bank: The bank has reported a 20.1 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 10,605.8 crore in July-September. Besides, the merger between and HDFC Ltd may be completed a few months or a quarter before the previously indicated deadline, said Srinivasan Vaidyanathan, chief financial officer, . Read more

HDFC: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has given its nod for holding a shareholders' meeting for obtaining approval for the proposed merger of HDFC with . The shareholder meeting will be convened on November 25, 2022 for the purpose of considering and approving the Scheme of Amalgamation.

Axis Bank: Regulator Irdai has imposed a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Max Life Insurance Company for certain violations in a case pertaining to purchase and sale of shares by the and group companies. In another order, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has imposed a penalty of Rs 2 crore on Axis Bank, a corporate agent of the insurer. Read here

Avenue Supermarts: The D-Mart retail chain operator reported a 64 per cent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 685.8 crore for Q2FY23, with revenue rising 36.6 per cent to Rs 10,638.3 crore.

Adani Enterprises: The company will acquire SIBIA Analytics and Consulting Services, a Kolkata-based advanced analytics and machine learning company, for an undisclosed amount.

Lemon Tree Hotels: The company has launched its third property in Mumbai--Lemon Tree Hotel Kalina. The hotel features 63 well-appointed rooms.

Adani Ports: Adani Agri Logistics has secured a order from FCI to build silo complexes at Kanpur, Gonda and Sandila in Uttar Pradesh and Katihar in Bihar.

Dairy stocks: Mother Dairy has hiked prices of full cream & cow milk variants by Rs 2/litre. Amul too has increased prices of AmulGold & Amul Buffalo milk variants by Rs 2 in all states except Gujarat.

Dilip Buildcon: The company haswon a project worth Rs 702.02 cr from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC).

Ahluwalia Contracts (India): The firm has secured an order worth Rs 110.7 crore from Assam government for additional construction work of new medical college & hospital.