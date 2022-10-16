JUST IN
Business Standard

Dipam to hold pre-EoI road show ahead of Concor divestment kick-off

The divestment of Container Corporation of India was cleared in November 2019, through which 30.8% was up for grabs for a private player. The government currently holds 54.8% stake in Concor

Topics
Concor | Container Corporation of India | Dipam

Shine Jacob & Arup Roychoudhury  |  Chennai/New Delhi 

In a move to gauge the interest of investors in the divestment of Container Corporation of India (Concor), after clearing the land lease bottleneck last month, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has called for a pre-expression of interest (EoI) road show of prospective bidders this week.

First Published: Sun, October 16 2022. 12:21 IST

