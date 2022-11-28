Stocks to Watch: Hero MotoCorp, Castrol, Tata Consumer, HFCL, Bikaji Foods

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start trade for the week on a tepid note amid subdued global cues. At 07:45 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,575 as against the spot Nifty close of 18,504 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to some action in trades on Monday.

Pharma: Shares of pharma companies are likely to be in focus following reports of higher exports in the April-October period. According to a senior official of an export promotion body under Government of India, pharmaceutical exports from India registered a growth of 4.22 per cent to reach $14.57 billion during the April-October period despite a negative trend last month. READ MORE

HFCL: The company has informed BSE that it received a contract worth Rs 1,770 crore from SWSM for providing EPC Services including provision for laying of optical fiber cables, for execution of Rural Water Supply Network in Varanasi Revenue Division in the State of Uttar Pradesh ('Project').

The said project will be executed by the company with JWIL Infra as a consortium partner.

Insurance: Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) on Friday approved amendments to relax rules on registering insurance companies and investing in them. As per the new rules, Private equity (PE) funds can now directly put in money in insurance companies, and investment by them through special purpose vehicles (SPVs) has been made optional, thus providing flexibility. READ MORE

Castrol: The lubricant major plans to acquire 7.09 per cent stake in automobile aftermarket player, Ki Mobility Solutions, for Rs 487.5 crore. Ki Mobility is a part of TVS Mobility Group. READ MORE

Godrej Properties: The Mumbai-based real estate player expects to launch a luxury housing project at Ashok Vihar in the national capital in the March quarter and and was eyeing up to Rs 8,000 crore of sales revenue from this same.

Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler major will be increasing he prices of its motorcycles and scooters by up to Rs 1,500, with effect from December 1.

Tata Consumer Products: The company’s overseas arms - Overseas Holdings and UK Group have decided to purchase from the joint venture partner - Advanced Chemical Industries, its entire shareholding in Tetley ACI (Bangladesh) for a consideration of around Rs 8.50 crore.

Bikaji Foods International: The newly listed company’s board meet is scheduled on December 06 to consider and approve earnings for the quarter ended September.

Apollo Hospitals: The company will be announcing its September quarter results on November 30.

Inox Group: Newly listed – Inox Green Energy Services along with Energy and will be reporting the Q2 numbers on December 02.

R Systems International: The company’s board on Friday, November 25, approved the proposal to delist the equity shares of the company from the stock exchanges.