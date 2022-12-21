Stocks to Watch: IRFC, Airtel, Jubilant Food, Delhivery, CBI, KP Energy

Today: The are likely to start trade higher on Wednesday tracking a pullback in US indices. At 07:10 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,495 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 18,385 yesterday.

In some top developments on Tuesday, Fitch Ratings affirmed India's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating at "BBB-".

That apart, the market regulator – SEBI approved phasing out of share buybacks through stock exchanges, along with chalking out of governance mechanisms for addressing lapses at market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) like stock exchanges, depositories, and clearing houses. READ MORE

Meanwhile, following stocks are likely to be in focus in trade on Wednesday.

IRFC: As part of its disinvestment drive, the government plans to sell 11 per cent stake in Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) over the current and the next financial year. READ MORE

Bharti Airtel: With an aim to build the world's largest customer data platform (CDP), has acquired a strategic stake in Lemnisk (Immensitas Private Limited) under its 'Start Up Accelerator Programme for an undisclosed sum.

Dabur India: Promoters of the FMCG giant sold 1 per cent stake through a block deal on Tuesday. According to an exchange filing, the Burman family - the promoters of Dabur - sold the shares through its Gyan Enterprises and Chowdry Associates. The company had recently announced its entry into the women’s personal hygiene space with the launch of Fem Ultra Care Sanitary Napkins.

Phoenix Mills: Acquisitions, expansion and additions offer growth and revenue visibility for India’s largest listed mall operator. The company recently acquired a seven-acre parcel in Surat, Gujarat, for Rs 510 crore, to set up a million square feet mall that will be commissioned in FY27. READ MORE

Jubilant FoodWorks: The company’s flagship brand Domino's Pizza launched 20-minute deliveries across 20 zones in fourteen cities on Tuesday. Earlier, the brand had pioneered 30-minute deliveries and established itself as a market leader in the QSR sector.

NTPC: The state-owned power giant said that the Group including joint ventures and arms crossed 3GW of operational renewable energy (RE) capacity. The company now has 36 operational RE projects spread across 12 states with a cumulative capacity of 3,094 MW.

Delhivery: The logistics firm said it is acquiring Algorhythm Tech, which provides supply chain solutions, for Rs 14.90 crore. The transaction is expected to be completed by January 31, 2023.

Central Bank of India (CBI): The state-run banks board will be meeting on December 26 to discuss a proposal of raising the capital through issuance of Tier II Bonds.

Jagran Prakashan: The company’s board has fixed January 06 as the record date for its share buyback programme. The company had earlier announced share buyback up to Rs 345 crore, i.e. 46 million equity shares at Rs 75 each.

K P Energy: The company has scheduled its board meet on January 05 to consider a stock split proposal.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corp, GNFC, Indiabulls Housing Finance, IRCTC and PNB are the five stocks in F&O ban period on Wednesday.