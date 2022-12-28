Stocks to Watch: NBFCs, Punjab & Sind Bk, Capri Global, Welspun Enterprises

Today: After back-to-back two days of gains, the key Indian benchmark indices may take a breather today as global turn cautious. At 07:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,070 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 18,132 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to see some action in trades on Wednesday.

NBFCs: While non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have weathered the pandemic reasonably well, they have to be mindful of the rising borrowing costs they face in the wake of tightening monetary policy measures, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its Trend and Progress Report for 2021-22.

Welspun Enterprises: The company’s board will meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for share buyback and announce dividend, if any.

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): The company on Tuesday announced setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary, International Carbon Exchange Private Ltd (ICX), to explore business opportunity in the voluntary carbon market. Speaking on the occasions, S N Goel, Chairman & Managing Director of IEX stated that the ICX will be India's first voluntary Carbon Exchange platform.

Reliance Industries: After having inked a definitive agreement to acquire a 100 per cent stake in METRO Cash & Carry India last week, Reliance Retail is now expected to convert the acquired firm into its B2B stores, which cater to bulk buyers and kirana stores, according to sources.

Mahindra CIE Automotive: From its lows in mid-December, the stock of auto component maker has advanced 13 per cent in trades so far. The gains are on expectations that a focus on profitability, steady growth in Indian operations and improving capital efficiency will improve its margin profile and return ratios.

Capri Global Capital: The company informed NSE, that its board meet scheduled for today December 28 to consider right issue stands cancelled.

Punjab & Sind Bank: The bank’s board is scheduled to meet on December 30 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Ruchi Infrastructure: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on December 31 to consider a proposal for raising funds.

Stocks in F&O ban: Balrampur Chini, Indiabulls Housing Finance and Punjab National Bank (PNB) were the three stocks in F&O ban period on Wednesday.