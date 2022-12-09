Stocks to Watch: Paytm, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Jindal Steel, Pharma

Today: The are likely to start Friday’s trade on an optimistic note tracking gains in the global counterparts. At 07:50 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 18,800 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 18,609 yesterday.

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to be in focus today.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): The company has scheduled its board meet on December 13 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL): The FMCG major is set to enter India’s health & wellbeing category, having a potential market size of Rs 30,000 crore, by acquiring stakes in two companies. The company has bought a majority stake in Zywie Ventures, which sells plant-based and clean-label consumer wellness brand under the name OZiva, for Rs 264.28 crore. It will also indirectly acquire its subsidiary Zenherb Labs. READ MORE

Pharma: The domestic pharmaceutical industry recorded its highest growth rate for 2022 in November, at 17.3 per cent, after both volume sales and price growth picked up. Anti-infectives - antibiotics, antivirals, antifungals etc - clocked 15 per cent growth in November. READ MORE

Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL): The Naveen Jindal-led company has completed the acquisition of Monnet Power, which has a 1050 MW under-construction plant in Odisha’s Angul on full payment of Rs 410 crore. READ MORE

ICICI Bank: The private sector lender raised Rs 5,000 crore through infrastructure bonds for funding projects in segments like power and roads, etc. The coupon for seven-year paper was fixed at 7.63 per cent, about 25 basis points above yield on government benchmark bonds with similar maturity.

HDFC Bank: After seeing firm demand for a Tier 2 bond sale worth Rs 15,000 crore a week ago, is likely to come up with another sale of such instruments worth up to Rs 5,000 crore as some investors were unable to get their hands on the earlier issuance, sources said. READ MORE

Ashok Leyland: The flagship company of the Hinduja group on Thursday announced the appointment of Shenu Agarwal as its new managing director and chief executive officer. Shenu joins from Escorts Kubota, where he was president.

Stocks in F&O ban: GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the only two stocks in F&O ban period on Friday.