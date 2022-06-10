Stocks to Watch: RIL, Bajaj Auto, HDFC, LIC, TVS Motor, IIFL Finance, HFCL

Stocks to Watch Today: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty are likely to open with a significant negative gap as US tanked sharply in trade overnight amid worries ahead of CPI numbers. As of 07:25 AM, the SGX Nifty futures quoted at 16,241, indicating a huge opening loss of 250-odd points.

Meanwhile, these are the stocks that are likely to see some action in trades on Friday.

LIC, Prudenet Advisory: The compulsory lock-in period for anchor investors in some of the recent listing will be coming to end in June. Early next week on Monday, the anchor investment period for LIC ends followed by Prudent Advisory on June 17. Thereafter, others in queue are Delhivery, Venus Pipeps etc. READ MORE

Bajaj Auto: The two-wheeler manufacturer has scheduled its Board meet on June 14 to consider a proposal for share buyback. The company last went for such a move in 2000, when shareholders approved the buyback of up to 18 million equity shares at a price of Rs 400 each. READ MORE

HDFC: The housing finance major hiked its Retail Prime Lending Rate on housing loans and its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) by 50 basis points starting June 10.

(RIL): A consortium of Apollo Global Management and made a binding offer for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s international arm. According to soures, the proposal values Boots at more than $6.3 billion or about Rs 49,000 crore. READ MORE

IIFL Finance: IIFL Home Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into definitive agreement for raising Rs 2,200 crore for a 20 per cent stake from a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA). READ MORE

Company: The stock has been an outperformer recently on expectations of fund-raising for its electric vehicle (EV) business, volume gains on the back of successful launches, and improving profitability. However, investors should wait for a better entry point. READ ANALYSIS

Escorts: The company informed BSE, that it has formally changed its name from Escorts to Escorts Kubota.

Broadcasters: The country’s leading broadcasters, including Disney-Star, Zee Entertainment, Viacom-18, Sun TV and Sony Pictures Networks India, have urged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) to deregulate broadcast tariff and remove restrictions on channel bundling. READ MORE

Eureka Forbes: Lunolux has made an open offer to acquire 26 per cent or 5.03 million equity shares of Eureka Forbes at Rs 210.15 per share. The stock last traded at Rs 320 on the BSE.

HFCL: The company has won an order worth Rs 73.39 crore for supply of unlicensed band radios along with accessories and optical fibre cables.

Aether Industries: The recently listed stock informed BSE that the company will be announcing its FY22 earnings on June 16.

Spandana Sphoory Financial: The company’s board will meet on June 14 to consider a proposal to raise funds via issue of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.

Genesys International Corporation: The company’s board is scheduled to meet on June 14 to consider a proposal for issue of equity shares on a preferential basis.

Stocks in F&O ban: Delta Corporation is the only stock in F&O ban period on Friday.

