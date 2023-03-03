Stocks to watch: Tata Power, NHPC, Zydus Life, Bharat Forge, Ramco Systems

today: A gap-up open is on cards for domestic on Friday, after global sentiments improved over Federal Reserve official's signal towards a measured rate hike approach. As of 7:30 am, the SGX Nifty stood at 17,460 levels, up over 100 points.



Globally, the US witnessed a relief rally after Federal Reserve's Atlanta President Raphael Bostic said that he is in favor of quarter-point hikes. Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 indices climbed up to 1 per cent overnight.



Asia-Pacific markets, too, mimicked similar movements to trade higher this morning. Nikkei 225, Topix, the S&P 200, Kospi, and Kosdaq indices rose up to 0.8 per cent.



Meanwhile, back home, here are top out for in Friday's trade:



Tata Power: The company collaborated with Enel Group to power digitalisation and automation of India's distribution network. The collaborative programme will virtualise grid functionalities and enable protection and control, automation, real-time fault detection and service restoration of the network.

Adani Green Energy: The company said that the 700-megawatt (MW) hybrid green energy project became operational, which took the total operating renewable portfolio to 8,024 MW. The project is the fourth wind-solar hybrid power plant fully operational at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan.

NHPC: The state-run hydro-power giant paid Rs 997.75 interim dividend to the government for 2022-23. Since the company has over 8 lakh shareholders, the total dividend payout for the financial year amounted to Rs 1,406.3 crore (including 356.34 crore paid to the government earlier).

Indiabulls Housing Finance: The company announced Rs 900-crore debt sale through a public issue of secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures. The public issue opens on Friday, March 3 and closes March 17. The base size of the issue is Rs 100 crore, with a greenshoe option for an additional Rs 800 crore.

Ramco Systems: The company partnered with Etihad Airways Engineering to implement its Aviation Suite V5.9. The project was officially announced at the 2023 edition of MRO Middle East, held at Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai.



Zydus Lifesciences: The company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Acyclovir Cream, used to cure cold sores on face or lips. The product will be launched shortly in the US market. The drug will be manufactured at the group’s topical manufacturing facility at Changodar, Ahmedabad.



Bharat Forge: The company's wholly-owned subsidiary BF Infrastructure acquired 51 per cent of equity shares of Ferrovia Transrail Solutions from PNC Infratech. Subsequently, Ferrovia has become wholly owned subsidiary of BFIL and a step-down subsidiary of the company.



Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar: CARE Ratings reaffirmed credit rating for the company's short-term and long-term facilities to Rs 5,395.08 crore.



Dreamfolks Services: The company acquired Vidsur Golf, a provider of golf privileges in India. The management said that this acquisition would utilise Vidsur Golf's expertise exclusive access to the finest golf courses and clubs in the region.