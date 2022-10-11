Stocks to watch: TCS, Ashok Leyland, AU SFB, Adani Ports, NMDC, IDBI Bank

Stocks to watch: Domestic equity are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a flat note amid weak global cues, muted foreign flows, and steady crude oil prices. At 7:05 am, the SGX Futures quoted flat at 17,245 levels.



Globally, the US slipped on Monday as Dow Jones, NASDAQ Composite, and the S&P 500 declined up to 1 per cent.

Asia-Pacific markets, on the other hand, were mixed on Tuesday. While Nikkei 225, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Topix dropped in the range of 1 to 3 per cent; Australia's S&P 200 remained flat.

Back home, the rupee movement, crude oil prices, and FII flows will dictate investor mood.

Here's a list of stocks that may see action in Tuesday's trade:

Q2 results: Delta Corporation, GM Breweries, Trident Texofab, Supreme Infrastructure, Gujarat Hotels, and Choksi Imaging will report the July to September quarterly results of FY23 (Q2FY23) on Tuesday, October 11.

TCS: The tech major reported 8 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 10,431 crore from Rs 9,624 crore, in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations, too, jumped 18 per cent to Rs 55,309 crore in Q2FY23 from Rs 46,867 crore in Q2FY22. However, the operating margin dented to 24 per cent. The board also approved a dividend of Rs 8 per share. READ MORE

Infosys: The IT firm said that the board would mull a proposal for share buyback on Thursday, October 13. The board will also finalise the company's second-quarter results on the same day. Earlier, Infosys had approved up to Rs 9,200 crore buyback plan, which commenced on June 25, 2021. READ MORE

Bajaj Auto: The auto major bought back over 64 lakh shares from public shareholders for Rs 2,499.9 crore under their share buyback exercise. The total amount for the entire process was at Rs 2,500 crore. The shareholding of promoters and promoter groups increased to 54.9 per cent and 53.7 per cent, respectively, after the buyback process. READ MORE

& SEZ: The NCLT approved the company to acquire a 58.1 per cent stake in Gangavaram Port (GPL) through a composite scheme of arrangement. GPL will become a fully-owned subsidiary of and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) after the stake purchase. The acquisition of GPL was priced at Rs 6,200 crore. READ MORE

Ashok Leyland: The commercial vehicle manufacturer joined hands with the researchers at the National Centre for Combustion Research and Development (NCCRD) to develop and commercialise a ‘swirl mesh lean direct injection (LDI) system’ for hybrid electrical vehicle development using turbine technology. READ MORE

AU Small Finance Bank: The private sector lender re-appointed former head of National Housing Bank (NHB) R V Verma as its non-executive chairman. The appointment is subject to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India.



Hero MotoCorp: The two-wheeler maker plans to lead the mobility transformation towards cleaner solutions with its electric scooter VIDA V1, which was launched last week and priced at Rs 1.45 lakh. The company introduced two types of scooters - VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro - tagged at Rs 1.45 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh, respectively.



NMDC: The state-run mining giant left prices of lump ore and fines unchanged for the third time in a row. The price of lump ore was fixed at Rs 4,100 per tonne and that of fines at Rs 2,910 a tonne.



IDBI Bank: According to reports, the financial bids for the privatisation of state-run IDBI Bank are likely to be invited by March, and the sale process is expected to conclude in the next financial year. The net worth threshold for bidders was kept at Rs 22,500 crore, and they must report a net profit in three of the past five years.



Stocks in F&O Ban: Indiabulls Housing Finance and India Cements were banned in the F&O ban period on Tuesday, October 11.