Stocks to Watch: TCS, SBI, Tata Motors, LIC, Paytm, IDBI Bank, ONGC, PVR

Today: The key benchmark indices are likely to start Tuesday's trade on a cautious note, reflecting the global mood.

At 07:00 AM, the SGX Nifty January futures quoted at 18,155 as against the spot Nifty 50 close of 18,101 yesterday.

In other news, Sebi has issued guidelines for extension of trading hours in case of an outage at a stock exchange. In case normalcy is not restored till 2:15 pm, trading hours for that day shall be extended till 5:00 pm

Meanwhile, the following stocks are likely to be in action on Tuesday.

TCS: The IT major reported a strong Q3 performance. The net profit rose 11 per cent YoY to Rs 10,846 crore, while revenue for the quarter came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.1 per cent YoY in reported terms and 13.5 per cent YoY in constant currency terms. READ MORE

IDBI Bank: According to Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the government will soon notify the exemption period for meeting the public-shareholding norm for the prospective owner of .

The government has so far received interests from both global and domestic investors to acquire a majority stake in . It expects to close the deal by September-October. Following which, the government would make a complete exit from the Bank as and when it gets the “upside value” on the remaining stake. READ MORE

Paytm: The digital payments company saw a 330 per cent YoY growth in loan disbursals in December 2022. It disbursed 3.7 million loans worth Rs 3,665 crore in December.

Real-estate: Quarterly sales updates by realty companies indicate that demand trends for both residential and commercial segments continue to remain strong. Macrotech Developers (Lodha) and Sobha registered their highest-ever quarterly bookings in the December quarter. READ MORE

SBI: The state-run bank may carry out a planned Rs 10,000 crore sale of infrastructure bonds in the market this week, with the securities likely to be of 15-year maturity, sources told Business Standard.

Tata Motors: The retail sales of automaker Jaguar Land Rover rose 5.9 per cent YoY in Q3FY23 reflecting a "gradual improvement in chip supplies", the company said in a release to the BSE. The wholesale volume rose 15 per cent during the same period.

Insurance: After witnessing strong growth in November, life insurers reported moderation in new business premium (NBP) growth in December. From a 30 per cent uptick in November, NBP growth last month slowed down to 10 per cent as state-owned Life Insurance Corporation’s premium growth decelerated from a peak. READ MORE

ONGC: The company’s overseas arm ONGC Videsh has re-taken a 20 per cent stake in the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas fields in the far east region of Russia.

PVR: The multiplex operator aims to operate 1,000 screens by the end of FY24, by adding 100 more screens in the next 15 months, the company's Joint Managing Director Sanjeev Kumar Bijli said. On Monday, announced opening of three new multiplexes in Jaipur, Bengaluru and Gurugram, adding 19 screens, thus taking the total screens count to 900.

Stocks in F&O ban: GNFC and Indiabulls Housing Finance are the only stocks in F&O ban period on Tuesday.

