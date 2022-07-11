Stocks to watch: TCS, Tata Motors, Mahindra Holidays, D-Mart, Adani Group

-
Stocks to watch today: The Indian equity markets are likely to open on a choppy note amid mixed global cues. As of 7:24 AM, the SGX Nifty Futures quoted 16,148 levels, down over 50-odd points on the Nifty50.
Later this week, inflation figures, June quarter results 2022 (Q1FY23), foreign fund movement, and crude oil prices will influence investor sentiments. That said, ACC, HCL Technologies, Jindal Steel and Power, MindTree, Federal Bank, and HDFC Bank will announce their Q1 numbers during the week.
Meanwhile, here are some stocks that are likely to see action in trade on Monday:
TCS: The IT major beat street estimates on the topline in June quarter results (Q1FY23) as net profit grew 5.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 2.5 per cent sequentially to Rs 9,478 crore. Meanwhile, the company saw a revenue growth of 16.2 per cent YoY to Rs 52,758 crore. That apart, attrition continued to remain on the peak at 19.7 per cent in Q1FY23 versus 17.4 per cent in Q4FY22.
Tata Motors: The auto major hiked prices of passenger vehicles by 0.55 per cent across variants in order to offset the rising input costs. Earlier, the company had already taken a price hike of 1.5 to 2.5 per cent across its commercial vehicles range. READ MORE
Adani Group: According to reports, billionaire Gautam Adani plans a surprise entry into the race of telecom spectrum against Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel’s Sunil Mittal. As per sources, Adani Group too participated in the auction of airwaves to provide fifth generation or 5G telecom services along with Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea. READ MORE
Mahindra Holidays: The company plans to add at least 1,000 rooms over the next two to three years. Chairman Arun Nanda said that the firm is looking at greenfield projects, expansion of existing facilities, acquisition, and lease opportunities to drive growth in room inventory in the next few years. With this, the company announced that it has already added over 800 room units in two years. READ MORE
Bluestar: The company aims to grow revenue to Rs 10,000 crore in the medium term and plans to enter North American and European markets. Besides that, Bluestar also plans to strengthen its R&D and innovation capabilities and deploy the Total Cost Management (TCM) programme across various businesses and functions to build cost leadership. READ MORE
Fortis Healthcare: They aim to add around 1,500 beds over the next five years to enhance its presence in existing locations like clusters of Delhi or NCR, Maharashtra, Bengaluru and Kolkata. On the clinical front, the company said it expects to continue to strengthen its existing specialities and build new medical programmes. READ MORE
Zydus Lifesciences: The company launched the generic version of sitagliptin in India under the brand names Sitaglyn and Siglyn to address type 2 diabetes. The management said that both Sitaglyn and Siglyn offer an oral solution to the patients providing ease of convenience and better compliance. READ MORE
Avenue Supermarts: The company reported over six-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 642.89 crore in Q1FY23. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 95.36 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago. Meanwhile, revenue from operations was up 93.66 per cent to Rs 10,038.07 crore in Q1 as against Rs 5,183.12 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal. READ MORE
SpiceJet: CMD Ajay Singh said that banks and shareholders have given approval to hive off cargo and logistics company SpiceXpress from SpiceJet airline and bifurcation will be completed by first week of August. Once the bifurcation is completed, SpiceXpress will operate as a separate company and raise capital independent of SpiceJet but will be owned by SpiceJet. READ MORE
NMDC: CMD Sumit Deb said that the mining major is keen to invest in renewable energy sector as it is exploring locations in Telangana to set up solar capacities. NMDC may also set up the plant on the land available with its sponge iron unit, which is not operational at the moment.
JSW Group: They have initiated talks with several private equity (PE) funds, including American investment management firm Apollo Global Management, to acquire its renewable power producer, Mytrah Energy (India). Mytrah has a portfolio of wind and solar power projects with a capacity of 1.8 gigawatts.
