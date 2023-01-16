Stocks to Watch: Wipro, HDFC Bank, DMart, Delhivery, NDTV, Sula Vineyard

today: Asia-Pacific shares were mixed on Monday as investors entered an eventful week. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9 per cent while Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 1 per cent, and the Topix shed 0.61 per cent. South Korea's Kospi inched up 0.2 per cent. At 7:25 AM, SGX Nifty was up 20 points at 18,058.

Wipro: Wipro, after market hours on Friday, reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,052 crore for October-December FY23, an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Consolidated revenue grew 14.35 per cent to Rs 23,229 crore in the quarter as against Rs 20,313.6 crore in the previous year. The company expects full-year revenue from its IT services to grow 11.5-12 per cent in constant currency terms. READ MORE



HDFC Bank: The country's largest private sector lender on Saturday reported an 18.5 per cent increase in its standalone net profit at Rs 12,259.5 crore for the third quarter ended December 2022. NII registered a growth of 24.6 per cent on-year to Rs 22,987 crore. The bank's core net interest margin was 4.1 per cent on total assets and 4.3 per cent on interest-earning assets, the lender said. READ MORE



(DMart): Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, on Saturday reported a 6.71 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 589.64 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022. Its revenue from operations was up 25.50 per cent to Rs 11,569.05 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 9,217.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Earnings today: Artemis Electricals and Projects, Angel One, Banaras Beads, Deep Diamond India, Fedral Bank, Gujarat Lease Financing, Gothi Plascon, Ishaan Infrastructures and Shelters, In dian Acrylics, JSW Ispat Special Products, Kesoram Industries, Bank iof Maharashtra, Mkventures Capital, Oscar Global, Poddar Pigment, Raghuvir Synthetics, Shree Ganesh Remedies, SVP Global Textiles, Tinplate Company of India, Trident Lifeline, and Trident Texofab are scheduled to report their December quarter results today.

NDTV: The company informed the exchanges that it is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company. This comes after President Suparna Singh, chief strategy officer, Arijit Chatterjee, chief technology and product officer, Kawaljit Singh Bedi, and founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company's board over the past month.

Jet Airways: The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Friday allowed the application of the Kalrock-Jalan consortium to implement its resolution plan for Jet Airways and infuse funds into the grounded airline to revive it. The tribunal also granted the consortium 180 days beyond November 16 to pay dues to the creditors and employees. READ MORE



L&T Finance Holdings: The company, on Friday, reported a 39 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 454 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company's net interest income increased 23.5 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,931.8 crore. Its net interest margin (NIM) plus fees came at 8.80 percent, up 70 basis points (bps) YoY. Besides, it concluded divestment of the mutual fund business and received sale consideration of Rs 3,485 crore during the quarter.

State Bank of India: SBI to hike 1-year lending rate by 10 bps to 8.40 per cent.

Rattanindia Enterprises: RattanIndia Enterprises Limited has completed acquisition of 100 per cent shareholding in the electric motorcycles market leader Revolt Motors, the company said in an exchange filing on Saturday. With this acquisition of Revolt Motors, RattanIndia Enterprises seeks to significantly scale up Revolt's growth and make it the largest EV two wheeler company in the country.

Sula Vineyards: In its Q3 business update, Sula Vineyards informed the exchanges that its Own-brand sales were up 13 per cent at Rs 187.2 crore as against Rs 165.7 crore YoY, while Wine tourism business was up 13 per cent at Rs 23 crore vs Rs 20.3 crore YoY.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Dr. Reddy's has launched in-house palbociclib to widen access to high-quality breast cancer drug.

Sagar Cements: The company has been declared as the successful Resolution Applicant for Andhra Cements.

Natco Pharma: In a breather to Indian drug makers, the Delhi High Court has advised the assistant patent controller to hear Hyderabad-based drugmaker Natco Pharma’s opposition to Novartis’ patent for the latter’s blockbuster heart failure drug (a combination of sacubitril and valsartan). READ MORE



Delhivery: Delhivery completes the acquisition of Algorhythm Tech



NTPC: Two key infrastructure projects are being blamed for the havoc in Joshimath — NTPC Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Electric Project (HEP) and the Char Dham national highway project. The Union power ministry has come out in support of its wholly owned power generator NTPC, backing its claim that the hydropower project had no role in the land subsidence. READ MORE



HG Infra Engineering: The company has received the Letter of Acceptance from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (DMRC) for the project in Delhi. Bid cost of the project was Rs 413 crore.

Roto Pumps: The company has received a major purchase order for supply of Screw Pumps and Spare Parts amounting to Rs 14 crore from Grasim Industries Limited.

KDDL: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, to consider buyback of fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

Just Dial: The company reported over three-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 75.32 crore in Q3FY23. Its net revenue from operations climbed 39.32 per cent to Rs 221.37 crore during the quarter, while total expenses increased around 26 per cent to Rs 204.92 crore.

Medico Remedies: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, to consider and approve sub-division/stock split of equity shares of the company.

Max Financial: Mohit Talwar retires as the Managing Director of Max Financial Services w.e.f. January 14.