Stocks to watch: UCO Bank, SBI Life, TCS, ONGC, Blue Dart Express, Infosys

At 8.40 am, SGX Nifty was trading 52 points down at 17,330, indicating a tepid start for the benchmark indices on Thursday.

Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:

UCO Bank: The Reserve Bank on Wednesday removed from its Prompt Corrective Action Framework (PCAF) following improvement in various parameters and a written commitment that the state-owned lender will comply with the minimum capital norms.

SBI Life: The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) plans to offload 2 per cent stake in Company on Thursday, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg. The shares will be offered in the range between Rs 1,159 and Rs 1,220 per share.

Century Ply: We are attractively placed to capitalise on the projected upturn in the economy and housing sector. On the back of diversified product portfolio, we expect to grow revenues at the rate of 20 per cent compounded across the next three years, around existing margins, Century Ply chairman Sajjan Bhajanka said at the 40th AGM.

Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Wednesday announced the launch of its digital banking platform 'bob World', aimed at providing all banking services under one roof.

PNB: Banks Board Bureau (BBB) on Wednesday recommended Atul Kumar Goel for the post of Managing Director of Punjab National Bank. Goel currently heads Kolkata-based UCO Bank, which was removed by the Reserve Bank of India from Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) earlier in the day.

Auto stocks: The government is believed to have slashed the outlay for the automobile sector under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to about Rs 26,000 crore and the proposal is expected to be approved by the Union Cabinet soon, a PTI report said, citing sources. The repory said its source did not disclose the reason for revising the scheme to Rs 25,938 crore, but stated that the focus is now more on battery electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Minda Corp: Auto components major Spark Minda Group flagship firm Minda Corporation Ltd on Wednesday announced appointments of Ranjit Nambiar as CEO and PC Jayan as Chief Technology Officer for its Interior Plastic Division (IPD) business.

ONGC: Ratings agency ICRA assigns ‘AAA’ to Rs 7,500 NCD issue.

Arvind SmartSpaces: The company’s board is scheduled to meet tomorrow to consider a proposal to raise funds.

Blue Dart Express: The company in association with Skye Air, a drone delivery start-up, will flag off its first drone flight for Vaccine delivery for Telangana government’s ambitious plan ‘Medicine from the Sky’.

KPI Global Infrastructure: The company has terminated power purchase agreement signed for the capacity of 1.10 MW solar power plant under Independent Power Producer (IPP) segment.

TCS: Avianca, one of the leading airlines in South America, partnered with TCS to accelerate its journey to the cloud.

Infosys: The company and The Economist Group announced a new strategic partnership designed to enable and accelerate sustainability solutions and drive world-changing impact through a new business-to-business model.

Adani Enterprises: CG Natural Resources, a subsidiary of the company, has emerged as a successful bidder for Jhigador (250 MT) and Khargaon (250 MT) coal blocks in Bisrampur, Chhattisgarh.

BPCL: The company has appointed Arun Kumar Singh as Chairman and Managing Director and Vetsa Ramakrishna Gupta as additional Director and Director (Finance) with effect from September 7.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers: The company said it will set up a plant to manufacture 75 KL per day i.e. 1.50 lakh bottles (500 ml. capacity) per day, of Nano Urea (Liquid) fertilizer at RCF's Trombay unit based on proprietary technology developed and patented by Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd.

Piramal Enterprises: The company arm Piramal Critical Care received US FDA nod for generic of Sedative Precedex.