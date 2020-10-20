Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, L&T, L&T Tech, Britannia, ACC, Sunteck Realty

At 08:45 AM, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) traded 36 points, or 0.31 per cent lower at 11,861, indicating a tepid start for the Indian market on Tuesday.

Here's a list of stocks that may trade actively in today's session.

Wipro on Tuesday announced that it has won a five-year Application Management (AMS) and Services Integration & Management (SIAM) contract from Fortum, one of the leading clean-energy companies headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

L&T: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is set to win one of the largest infrastructure tenders the country has seen. It is likely to be the lowest bidder for the design and construction of civil works for 47 per cent of the alignment of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

HUL: The FMCG major is expected to announce its Q2 numbers today. Emkay Global estimates HUL's organic sales to grow 5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) whereas, including GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare (GSK) sales, revenue is expected to grow 19 per cent YoY at Rs 11,713.3 crore.

Earnings today: Apart from HUL, 25 other companies such as Larsen & Toubro Infotech, and Bombay Dyeing are expected to report their September quarter results.

Sunteck Realty: The company has entered into an agreement to acquire approx 50-acre land parcel in Vasind (District Thane).

Britannia Industries: Food company Britannia Industries Ltd on Monday reported a 22.96 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 495.20 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 402.73 crore in the July-September period a year ago, Britannia Industries said in a BSE filing.

ACC: The cement major's consolidated net profit rose 20.26 per cent to Rs 363.85 crore on 0.26 per cent increase in net sales to Rs 3,537.31 crore in Q3 September 2020 over Q3 September 2019.

HDFC Life: Private sector life insurer HDFC Life’s standalone profit after tax rose 5.6 per cent in the quarter ending September (Q2FY21) to Rs 326 crore, compared to Rs 308.69 crore in the same period last year. Net premium income of the insurer in the second quarter rose 35 per cent to Rs 10,045 crore, compared to Rs 7,453.68 crore in the year ago period

L&T Technology Services: The company's US dollar revenue grew 4.1 per cent QoQ to $178 million. Revenue in rupee terms stood at Rs 1,313.8 crore, up 1.5 per cent QoQ. Net profit rose 41 per cent QoQ to Rs 165.5 crore.

Bank of Baroda: Within one-and-a-half years of bringing Vijaya Bank under its fold, state-run Bank of Baroda (BoB) on Monday said it has completed the technical integration of over 1,900 branches of erstwhile Bengaluru-headquartered lender.

Zensar Tech: Zensar, a digital solutions and technology services company, on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with Service Express LLC to divest its global Third Party Maintenance (TPM) business.