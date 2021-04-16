Stocks to watch: Wipro, Mindtree, National Fertilizers, Ashoka Buildcon

-
Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange traded 4 points down at 14,614, indicating a flat start for the Indian markets on Friday.
Here are the top stocks to track in today's session:
Earnings Today: Mindtree, Den Networks, GTPL Hathway, MMTC, and AAR Commercial Company are scheduled to release quarterly numbers on Friday.
Wipro, on Thursday, reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,970 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 27.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and a 0.1 per cent rise sequentially. Total revenue for the quarter grew 3.4 per cent YoY at Rs 16,250 crore. The company expects dollar revenue in Q1FY22 in the range of $2,195-2,238 million.
National Fertilizers: Government has issued a request for proposals to engage legal advisors, merchant bankers and selling brokers to sell a 20 per cent stake in the company via OFS.
Ashoka Buildcon has received a Letter of Award from Gujarat Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation for a gauge conversion project. The accepted project cost is Rs 333.625 crore.
Sadbhav Infrastructure Project has raised Rs 550 crore by allotment of unlisted, secured NCDs of the face value of Rs 1 lakh each on a private placement basis.
Yuken India's board has approved the amalgamation of the wholly-owned subsidiary Yuflow Engineering with the company subject to NCLT approval.
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries' board to meet on May 5 to consider final dividend for FY21.
Angel Broking to consider the third interim dividend for FY21 at its board meeting on April 22, 2021.
Seshasayee Paper & Boards: CARE has re-affirmed the credit rating of 'A+' assigned to the long term bank facilities of the company, with outlook as 'stable'. The rating agency also re-affirmed the credit rating of 'A1+' assigned to the short term bank facilities of the company.
ISGEC Heavy Engineering: Goldman Sachs increased stake in the company to 1.88 per cent at the end of March quarter 2021, from 1.33 per cent in December quarter 2020.
Ashok Leyland and its subsidiary Hinduja Leyland Finance have incorporated GRO digital platforms to take care of the freight mobility business.
