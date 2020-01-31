Stocks to watch: Wipro, Tata Motors, SBI, HUL, ITC, Tech Mahindra, BEL

At 08:38 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 42 points or 0.35 per cent higher at 12,081 levels indicating a positive start for the Indian market on Friday.



Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Wipro: Abidali Z Neemuchwala has quit as the chief executive officer and managing director of Wipro, the IT services company said on Friday. Neemuchwala, 52, has decided to step down due to "family commitments”, said the company in a press release. He will continue to hold office until a successor is appointed, it said in a regulatory filing. READ MORE



Tata Motors: Tata Motors on Thursday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,755.88 crore in the three months ended December 2019, mainly helped by higher Jaguar Land Rover sales in China, but warned of general economic slowdown continuing to impact domestic auto industry.

Bharti Infratel: The company on Thursday reported profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,068.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2019. It had posted PBT of Rs 1,037.5 crore in December 2018.

SBI: Despite resolution of Essar Steel, State Bank of India (SBI) may report subdued December quarter (Q3FY20) numbers as analysts expect slippages to rise courtesy Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL). The bank is slated to report its Q3FY20 earning on Friday, January 31. READ MORE

HUL: HUL’s performance in 3QFY20 is expected to be a tad below its 2QFY20 performance, as demand environment remains weak sequentially, wrote analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities in a results preview note. READ MORE



Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra, the Pune-headquartered information technology (IT) services company, is expected to post up to 3.1 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue in constant currency (CC) terms for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. READ MORE

ITC: ITC is expected to deliver sales, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) growth of 5.7 per cent, 7 per cent and 14.8 per cent YoY, respectively in 3QFY20. Cigarette volume is likely to grow at 3 per cent YoY on a base of 7 per cent growth while cigarette segment earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) is expected to grow at 7 per cent YoY, said analysts at Nirmal Bang Securities in its earnings preview note.

Other earnings: Besides, SBI, HUL, Tech Mahindra and ITC, 105 companies are also scheduled to release their December quarter results later in the day.



Bharat Electronics (BEL): The company reported revenues at Rs 2,271 crore, a decline of 16.4 per cent YoY. PAT declined by 57.6 per cent YoY to Rs 215.1 crore.





IT firm Persistent Systems on Thursday reported a 4.1 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 87.9 crore for December 2019 quarter. Its revenue from operations, however, grew 6.7 per cent to Rs 922.7 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 864.2 crore in the October-December 2018 period, it added.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) said the government is planning to sell a 15 per cent in the company through an offer for sale, which could fetch about Rs 4,000 crore to the exchequer.

Marico on Thursday reported a 5 per cent increase in its profit before tax to Rs 358 crore for the December quarter against Rs 341 crore seen a year ago.