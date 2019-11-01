Stocks to watch: YES Bank, DR Reddy's, IndiGo, IOC, HCC, Voda Idea, autos

At 08:26 am, Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) were trading 3.50 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 11,924, indicating a muted start for the Indian market on Friday.

Here's a look at the top stocks that may remain in focus today -

Earnings Today: Bank of India, Dr Reddy's Lab, JK Lakshmi Cement, and YES Bank are among the 33 companies scheduled to report their Q2 earnings today.

Auto companies: Shares of automakers may trade actively as they will start reporting September sales figure from today.

Lupin: The pharma major is likely to sell Japanese arm Kyowa for $600 million, according to a report by The Economic Times.

IndiGo: One of the Pratt and Whitney engines of an IndiGo A320neo plane that was heading from Kolkata to Pune on Wednesday evening stalled mid-air, forcing the pilot to return to the Kolkata airport, making it the fourth such incident involving PW engines at the low-cost carrier in a week, a source said. READ MORE



IndusInd Bank: Indusind Bank on Thursday informed exchanges that it has selected a potential successor to Ramesh Sobti, the current MD and CEO of the bank. However, it did not name the successor.

Vodafone Idea has denied India market exit rumour. It said it is actively engaging with government and they are fully supportive of their local management as they continue to manage the joint venture (with Aditya Birla Group) in these challenging times.

IOC: State-run Indian Oil Corporation's (IOC’s) profit before tax (PBT) fell by 83 per cent to Rs 814.48 crore for the quarter ending September, owing to higher inventory losses and a decline in refinery margin. It had recorded Rs 4,805.74 crore PBT during the same period last year.

HCC: The consortium, led by Haldiram Snacks Private Limited to takeover Lavasa, has offered to split Lavasa Corporation into three entities . The offer is to be cleared by the lenders. READ MORE

