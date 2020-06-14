Street signs: Gains for RIL RE investors, SBI Life Insurance OFS, and more

Gains for RIL RE investors Investors who participated in the Rs 53,124-crore rights issue of Reliance Industries (RIL) through the rights entitlement (RE) route are set to make handsome gains. The cost of acquisition of one partly paid RIL share works out to around Rs 537 and includes the rights issue initial 25 per cent payment of Rs 314.25 and the RE acquisition cost of Rs 223.

The market is abuzz the partly paid-up shares will list above Rs 600 apiece. Going by Friday's closing price of Rs 1,589 of RIL, the intrinsic value for the partly paid shares is Rs 397. “Given the ...