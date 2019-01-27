Street signs: IL&FS SPV fallout hurts mkt, brokers-exchange meet, and more

IL&FS SPV fallout hurts market A lot of microfinance institutions looking to securitise their loans are finding it difficult to proceed after the Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) crisis. Their structure is similar to the special purpose vehicle (SPV) approach that defaulting lender IL&FS followed.

The IL&FS subsidiaries have decided to not pay their obligations, citing a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal decision on resolving the debt issue at the parent level. The structure was supposed to ring-fence such entities from their parent's troubles. The hit ...