Street signs: Indian markets still weak, volatility mars PSBs' QIP plans

Nifty still “not out of the woods” After its second-worst fall of the year, the Nifty rose three straight trading sessions last week. While global markets are hitting new record highs, analysts believe the Indian markets are still “not out of the woods”.

They say till the time the Nifty trades below its 50-day moving average (DMA) the trend could be weak. “The Nifty tested the 100-DMA and is still below the 50-DMA. If it breaches its recent low of 14,248, the market will be moved back to a downtrend,” says a note by MarketSmith India. Analysts say if ...